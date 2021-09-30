Details of Weisselberg’s indictment could be bad news for Trump





A detail of the indictment of Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, has caught the attention of legal experts who say it could be bad news for former President Donald Trump , according to a New Yorker report released Wednesday.

Prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office indicted Weisselberg and the Trump Organization in July, alleging a 15-year ploy to defraud tax authorities to heavily compensate some company executives informally.

Among the sprawling allegations, according to the New Yorker, is one that accuses Weisselberg of erasing parts of entries in a ledger called “Donald J. Trump’s Detail General Ledger” during the 2016 presidential campaign. alleged concerned the payment of the school fees of Weisselberg’s grandchildren.

According to the New Yorker, people familiar with Trump’s legal issues noticed one particular element of this allegation: the name of the ledger.

“My jaw literally dropped when I saw this,” New Yorker Tristan Snell, a former New York deputy attorney general who worked on the Trump University case, told New Yorker.

“If there was a ledger for him, it blows up the idea that Trump didn’t know about it, it means there was a set of numbers prepared for Donald Trump.”

He told the magazine that the public disclosure of the ledger’s existence was a message from prosecutors to Trump: “We have your ledger. “

Weisselberg, who has worked for the Trump family since the 1970s, was reportedly removed from his leadership role in dozens of Trump Organization branches in July after his arrest, but would have retained his title of chief financial officer. He and the company have both pleaded not guilty to all counts and Trump called it a “witch hunt.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James said this week that more charges are likely to emerge as part of her office’s years-long investigation into Trump’s business empire.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

