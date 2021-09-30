1pm Hindustan Times Updates: Fuel Prices Rise Across India And Other Updates | Latest India News

Politics
- Here are the top news, analysis and opinions today at 1pm. Find out about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times.
Diesel rates rebounded to record highs 89.87 per liter on Thursday
Diesel prices rebounded to a record high price of 89.87 per liter in Delhi on Thursday after state-run fuel retailers increased their rate by 30 paise per liter, the fifth increase in seven days, leading to an increase in the fuel rate of 1.25 per liter. Read more
A booming industry …: PM Modi inaugurates the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Rajasthan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually dedicated to the nation the Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The occasion also saw PM Modi laying the foundation stone for a medical school in Banswara, Dausa, Hanumangarh and Sirohi districts of the state. Read more
Watching him as India’s vice-captain: Gavaskar chooses Rohit’s deputies after Kohli resigned as captain of T20I
Sunil Gavaskar has identified KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as possible vice-captains of India’s T20I squad after Rohit Sharma took over from Virat Kohli after the ICC T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman in October -November. Gavaskar, who had expressed his intention to see Rohit as India for the next two T20 World Cups in the United Arab Emirates and then Australia, supported Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul and Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant to be the deputies of Rohit. Read more
Loved Tamannaah Bhatia’s fusion look on MasterChef Telugu? this is what it costs
A contemporary fashion that is a favorite choice of people of all classes and ages is the fusion which is a creative mix of styles from two or more cultures and Tamannaah Bhatia has been seen killing the same at MasterChef Telugu . Although her figure was mostly Western influenced, it was mixed with Indian textiles and styling which made us instantly fall in love with her look. Read more
Mahindra XUV700 reservations will open on October 7, special prices for the first 25,000
Mahindra XUV700 is set to be officially launched in the Indian car market, with the company announcing on Thursday that the booking process for the long-awaited SUV will begin from October 7. The XUV700 will be offered in several variants, transmissions and seating options. Read Following
No Time to Die Movie Review: A Soaring Start for Daniel Craig’s James Bond; a tearful tragic for his fans
Hiring Hans Zimmer for a project is a spoiler in itself. Here, the legendary German composer was given essentially the same responsibility he had on The Dark Knight Rises; be the companion of a character at the end of their life, reach out to them when they need it most and support them when they are alone. Besides star Daniel Craig himself, Zimmers ‘score perhaps has the greatest impact in the moving final moments of No Time to Die, the actors’ fifth and final film as Commander James Bond; a melodrama masquerading as a muscular action flick. Read more
On camera: Mumbai woman fights leopard with cane
A middle-aged woman was seen fighting a leopard with her staff as he attempted to attack it. The frightening incident took place on Wednesday evening in the Aarey settlement in Mumbai. CCTV footage from the incident showed the leopard lying in wait outside a house. Watch more
