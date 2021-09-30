Boris Johnson says he was ‘sickened’ by details of Sarah’s murder





Prime Minister Boris Johnson said no woman should have to fear harassment or violence as he said he was sickened by the details of Sarah Everards’ murder that emerged during the determination hearing of the sentence of Wayne Couzens. Wayne Couzens, 48, will die behind bars after using his warrant card and handcuffs to snatch the 33-year-old marketing executive off the streets using Covid lockdown rules to make a false arrest. The Metropolitan Police firearms officer, who had left from a 12-hour shift at the United States Embassy that morning, drove his victim 80 miles before raping her, l ‘strangling to death with his police belt and burning Mrs. Everards’ body. Sentencing him to the Old Bailey on Thursday, Lord Justice Fulford said Couzens had researched the best way to commit his crimes for at least a month before kidnapping Ms Everard as she returned home from a friends house in Clapham, south London, on the evening of March. 3. You kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard, after having long planned a violent sexual assault on an unselected victim whom you intended to force into your custody, he told Couzens. You have irreparably damaged the lives of Sarah Everard’s family and friends. Boris Johnson said: There are no words that adequately express the horror of Sarah’s murder. Like the rest of the country, I was sickened by what we heard during this conviction and the pain and suffering endured by his family and friends is truly unimaginable. Our police are there to protect us and I know the officers will share our shock and devastation at the utter betrayal of this duty. People need to be able to walk our streets without fear of injury and with full confidence that the police are there to keep them safe. No woman should have to fear harassment or violence. We will do all we can to prevent these heinous crimes and keep our communities safe. For more stories of where you live, visit InYourZone.

