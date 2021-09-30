Biden’s Afghan blunder weakened his hand against China

In achallenge speech On August 31, President Biden asserted that his hasty exit from Afghanistan, which facilitated the terrorist takeover of that country, would allow the United States to focus on its serious competition with China. But there are now growing signs that Bidens Afghan has weakened his hand against China and opened up more strategic space for the Americas’ main rival.

Illustrating his weakened position, the president has just capitulated to China’s hostage-taking tactics. In a Biden agreement finalized with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the United States dropped its extradition case against Huawei leader Meng Wanzhou, allowing her to return home from Canada, in exchange for China’s release of Canadian hostages Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who spent 1,019 days in Chinese prisons. until fresh.

The hostage swap for Meng is the latest example of Bidens’ efforts to ease tensions with China by favoring Xi. By rewarding Xis’ use of rogue tactics, the deal sends a chilling message to foreigners working in China.

Earlier, Biden gave in to a Chinese demand other than the United States stop tracing the origins of the COVID-19 virus, even though the world has a right to know whether China caused the worst disaster of our time, which has already killed more than 4.7 million people. Twelve days after the fall of Kabul, Biden announced on August 27 that the intelligence investigation he had launched had ended, even if he failed to discover the genesis of the pandemic.

The Xis regime, embroiled in one of the biggest cover-ups ever, doesn’t want the truth to come out. After all, if China’s negligence or complicity resulted in the world’s worst public health disaster in over a century, it would constitute a crime against humanity.

Biden should have ordered the U.S. intelligence community to continue to research the true origins of the virus until he comes to a definitive conclusion. By not extending the 90-day deadline for requests, Biden responded to a significant Chinese request.

Since the Afghan debacle, Biden has made extraordinary efforts to ease tensions with China. Last week started with Sino-conciliatory presidents address at the United Nations and ended with Mengs returning to a welcome heroes.

During a recent 90-minute phone conversation with Xi, Biden sought to Explain actions of the United States towards China in a manner that [is] not misinterpreted as … somehow trying to undermine Beijing in a particular way, according to a senior US official reading. In fact, during the call, Xi rejected Bidens’ face-to-face summit offer, demanding that the United States first soften its Chinese policy and its stifled rhetoric.

As if heeded Xis’ request, Biden in his speech at the UN never said the word China, even though he called out Iran and North Korea. The address contrasted sharply with that of the time.President Trump Donald Trump Texas fails to hire private contractor for election audit Lack of helicopter space forced Ivanka Trump and Kushner to drop plans to meet Governor Queen Elizabeth II MOREs 2020 A speech, who demanded that the world hold China responsible for triggering the Chinese virus. Bidens’ speech declared on the defensive: We are not looking to repeat it, we are not looking for a new cold war or a world divided into rigid blocs.

Such recklessness seems out of step with reality, given that an ambitious and expansionist China is actively working to supplant the United States as the preeminent world power while waging a cold war against it. Since Biden took over the presidency, the United States has launched most of the movements for high level talks with China, including the last phone call.

White House Dropping Fraud Charges Against Meng, Daughter Of Army-Linked Man Who Founded Huawei Is A Real Boost For Xi, With Growing Appetite For Risk-Taking major poses an international challenge. In a striking paradox, Meng returned home from Canada the day Biden hosted the first face-to-face meeting of the leaders of the Quad, a US-India-Japan-Australia group. catalysis by China’s tough foreign policy and rogue behavior.

Deals with hostage takers are usually boomerangs. For example, to secure the release of Bowe Bergdahl, a captured U.S. Army sergeant who deserted his unit in Afghanistan, president obama Barack Hussein Obama Award CreatorMark Twain on the Value of Humor in Politics Lobbying World It’s Time to Pass Reforms to Tackle Executive Abuse MORE in 2014 released five Taliban leaders from Guantnamo Bay. The release of the five hardest in hardcore, like the late Sen. John mccain John Sidney McCainWhoopi Goldberg signs four-year deal with ABC to stay on ‘The View’ Collins to endorse LePage in Maine Gov. Meghan McCain’s return offer: country hasn’t ‘cured’ Trump under Biden MORE (R-Arizona) noted then turned out to be costly.

An emboldened Taliban has sharply escalated its attacks in Afghanistan, putting Afghan and US-NATO forces under increasing pressure. This ultimately led to unilateral trumps withdrawal agreement with the Taliban in February 2020, then in Bidens the recent handing over of Afghanistan to this terrorist militia supported by Pakistan. Today, the five former detainees at Guantnamo are senior officials of the new Afghan regime, made up of a who is who of international terrorism.

The exchange arranged by Biden is likely to prove detrimental to the free world. The agreement may have unwittingly justified Chinese propaganda that the Canadian arrest of Meng in 2018 on a US warrant was politically motivated and that the US and Canadian justice systems do not operate in isolation from political interests.

Indeed, the White House has shamed the rule of law by ending a court case through a political deal with a hostage-holding regime, setting a terrible precedent in international relations.

The deal will inspire other hostage takers, including the Taliban. To push for sanctions relief and other demands, the Taliban is already blocking the evacuation of the last stranded foreigners from Afghanistan, including Afghans with Western passports.

More worryingly, the fact that the Americas give in to China’s brutal hostage-taking diplomacy will encourage China to further defy international rules and norms. Xis’ regime doesn’t care about the cost to the country’s image, which is why, despite unfavorable views on China rising at near historic highs, it is busy bribing, coercing or co-opting other states.

By pursuing a more conciliatory approach to China, Biden has given respectability to the rogue state’s hostage-taking tactics, making it virtually certain that the two freed Canadians will not be the last foreigners to be seized by Beijing as money change.

BrahmaChellaney is a geostrategist and author of nine books, including the award-winning Water: Asias New Battleground (Georgetown University Press).