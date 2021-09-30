Center working for the transformation and strengthening of the health sector: PM Modi









New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the central government is working to transform the country’s health sector and increase its strength and autonomy in the sector.

The prime minister informed that the central government wants to ensure that every district in the country has at least one medical faculty or institution that provides postgraduate medical education.

Speaking at an event, after laying the foundation stone for four medical schools in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi said: “This pandemic has learned a lot in the sector. of health around the world. Each country is committed to facing this crisis in its own way. India decided to increase its strength and autonomy during this period. The start of work on four medical schools in Rajasthan and at CIPET-Jaipur is a key step in this regard.

“Since 2014, the central government has approved 23 new medical schools for Rajasthan. Of that number, seven faculties of medicine are already functional and we are laying the foundations for four of them today, ”he said.

The Prime Minister recalled that improving the health sector in Gujarat was a challenge for him when he became Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001.

“From medical education to health infrastructure to medical facilities, we have tried to change the situation,” he said.

Listing the changes his government has made in medical education, Prime Minister Modi said that when the NDA-led government came to power in Center in 2014, there were 82,000 undergraduate and postgraduate places. in medical school, but the number now stands at over 1.4 lakh. .

“Today India is moving towards an empowered network of 22 AIIMS out of 6 AIIMS. In the past 6-7 years, more than 170 new medical schools have been established and over 100 new medical schools. are under development, ”he said.

“We want to make sure that every district has at least one medical school or institution that provides postgraduate medical education. We have made several reforms to ensure this over the past few years.

“Our country’s health system was divided on many levels. There was a lack of connectivity and a collective approach in health systems between states. There was a huge gap between primary health care and the big hospitals. It was essential to remove these bottlenecks. To transform the medical system, we worked on a new medical system for the whole country. Initiatives such as Swachh Bharat, Ayushman Bharat and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission are all part of this vision, ”he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated Thursday the Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Jaipur district of Rajasthan via video conference.

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot and President of Lok Sabha Om Birla were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

