Zainudin Amali: The opening of the XXth Papua National Sports Week will be safe and fluid

Tribunnews.com reporter Abdul Majid

TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAYAPURA – Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora) Zainudin Amali believes that the opening of the XX Papua National Sports Week (PON) to be held on October 2 will be safe and smooth.

He believes so because according to him, the location of the Lukas Enembe stadium, which is the venue for the opening, has been adjusted by the committee, especially in terms of the division of the entrance route.

Then there is a limit to the number of spectators present, which is a maximum of 25 percent of the total capacity of the Lukas Enembe stadium.

“Indeed, there are two openings, first because it will involve a lot of people, and matches in various places. For the opening, I am optimistic because the place of the Lukas Enembe stadium is closed, which means that the door has a separation between the public and the guests “, declared Thursday the Minister of Youth and Sports at the end. a visit to the Mandala Stadium in Jayapura (30/9/2021).

The Minister of Youth and Sports is very confident that the committee and security guards will help ensure that the implementation of the Prokes can go smoothly from the opening.

The Minister of Youth and Sports realized that the presence of PON in Papua had indeed aroused the enthusiasm of the public to be able to witness it firsthand.

However, he still hopes that the public can continue to maintain and implement the health protocols requested by President Joko Widodo.

“We hope the community can help even as we understand the euphoria of the Papuan people, especially since this is the first national sporting activity to be carried out in Papua as it arouses the interest of many. Papuans and it’s hard to ban prevent them from watching the game, but we’ll deal with the process, that’s the only way we can do it, ”he said. sports.

“Due to the instructions given by President Joko Widodo to us, the head of the Indonesian National Police and the Commander of the Indonesian National Armed Forces, to make sure the risks are correct, execute them well, lest you after this PON event there were bad results, especially with regard to the Covid “, he concluded.

It is expected that the opening of XX Papua PON will be opened directly by President Joko Widodo.