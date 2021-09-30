Capitol Riots suspect Richard Watrous said he followed Donald Trump’s orders





A man charged in connection with the January 6 riot in the capital told FBI agents he planned his trip to Washington DC immediately after Donald Trump told people to attend the protests and that he then walked towards the building just after the former president finished his speech.

Richard Watrous, 59, of Cortland, New York, has been charged with entering and staying in a restricted building or land, disorderly and disruptive conduct, and marching, demonstrating or picketing a Capitol building .

His arrest was announced Tuesday by Janeen DiGuiseppi, head of the FBI office in Albany.

According to a criminal complaint, Watrous was identified as being at the Capitol on January 6 after his whereabouts were traced via his cell phone.

The police interrogated Watrous at his home around June 11. During the interview, he said he plans to visit Washington on January 6 “as soon as” Trump tells people to do so.

He said he drove DC from his New York home on January 5. Watrous told officers he believed January 6 would be “significant” because of the debate on Capitol Hill to certify the presidential election to confirm Joe Biden’s victory.

“Watrous said that even though he was present, he didn’t think he was going to have a big impact on what was going on in Congress,” the complaint said.

Watrous, who wore a red “Trump” hat on Jan.6, said he attended the rally at the Ellipse to see Trump speak to his supporters, then walked to Capitol Hill “as soon as” the speech was finished.

Trump became the first president in history to be impeached twice after being accused of instigating his supporters to attack the Capitol after weeks of claims that the 2020 election was rigged against him. He was acquitted by the Senate in both impeachment trials.

Watrous distanced himself from the violence that occurred on Capitol Hill that day, telling officers he thought what was going on was “f **** up” and “crazy”.

He added that once inside the Capitol, he heard a man shouting, “They just killed a girl,” an apparent reference to the shooting of Ashli ​​Babbitt.

“Uncomfortable vibe”

“The whole vibe was uncomfortable for me because I could see something else going on. I was fucking darned that they were allowing that to happen,” Watrous said, according to the affidavit.

Watrous told officers he “wasn’t sure I was supposed to be there” and had stopped walking the hallways due to the mess that was occurring.

He claimed he left the Capitol about five minutes after entering the building. The accused said that once outside he met a man who told him he was going to Nancy Pelosi’s office. The man returned shortly after, as if he had received tear gas and was holding a bottle of wine.

Watrous said shortly after meeting a woman who had a YouTube channel. He told her that he had come in and that there was “not much to see”.

The woman said she wanted to enter the Capitol, and Watrous said he then entered the building with her through more central doors and they briefly entered the rotunda before leaving for the second time .

Donald Trump is seen on a screen as his supporters cheer at a rally on the National Mall on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC Capitol Riot suspect Richard Watrous said he visited the building “as soon as” Trump finished his speech. Samuel Corum / Getty Images

