Politics
A booming industry …: PM Modi inaugurates the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology, Rajasthan
During his speech, Prime Minister Modi underlined how essential petrochemicals are in our daily life.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually dedicated to the nation the Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), located in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The occasion also saw PM Modi laying the foundation stone for a medical school in Banswara, Dausa, Hanumangarh and Sirohi districts of the state.
PM Modi described the petrochemical industry as one of the fastest growing industries, for which, he said, a lot of skilled labor is needed. The new Rajasthan Petrochemical Institute will provide new opportunities in this field to hundreds of young people every year, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that the use of petrochemicals is increasing in all aspects of our lives.
Therefore, many job opportunities will arise for young people qualified in this field in the years to come, he said.
Prime Minister Modi then recalled his time as Chief Minister of Gujarat, speaking about the establishment of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU) in Gandhinagar. A lot of people laughed at us when we were working on the concept of an petroleum university in Gujarat. But we have not given up on this idea. In no time, PDPU showed what it is capable of. Students from all over the country want to study here. Now it has become the Pandit Deendayal University of Energy (PDEU), he said.
He also spoke about various policy initiatives taken by his government to improve the state of the medical infrastructure in the country, referring to programs such as Swachch Bharat, Ayushman Bharat and the recently launched Ayushman Bharat digital mission. As part of the Ayushman Bharat mission, so far more than 350,000 people in Rajasthan have received free medical care, while more than 2,500 health and wellness centers have been established across the state and are currently operational.
