US General Says Afghanistan Collapse Linked to Trump-Taliban Deal | Taliban news





Senior military officials in the United States have linked the collapse of the Afghan government and its security forces in August to former President Donald Trump’s deal with the Taliban in 2020 promising a complete withdrawal of American troops.

General Frank McKenzie, chief of central command, told the House Armed Services Committee on Wednesday that once the US troop presence was reduced below 2,500 as part of Washington’s attempt to complete a full withdrawal by the end of August, the dismantling of the United States supported by the Afghan government accelerated.

The signing of the Doha deal had a really pernicious effect on the government of Afghanistan and its military psychology more than anything else, but we set a specific date when we were going to leave and when they could go. wait until all help ends, McKenzie mentioned.

He was referring to a February 29, 2020 deal that the Trump administration signed with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, in which the United States pledged to completely withdraw its troops by May 2021 and the Taliban pledged to several conditions, including the cessation of attacks against the United States. and coalition forces.

The stated aim was to promote a peace negotiation between the Taliban and the Afghan government, but this diplomatic effort failed to gain traction until former US President Donald Trump was replaced by President Joe Biden in January.

The new US president pushed ahead with the troop withdrawal plan but extended the deadline until August 31.

McKenzie said he had also believed for some time that if the United States reduced the number of its military advisers in Afghanistan to less than 2,500, the collapse of the government in Kabul would be inevitable and the military would follow.

He said that in addition to the devastating effects of the Doha deal on morale, the troop reduction ordered by Biden in April was the other nail in the coffin of the 20-year war effort, as it has blinded the US military to conditions inside the Afghan army, because our advisers were no longer there with those units.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, testifying alongside McKenzie, said he agreed with McKenzie’s analysis.

He added that the Doha agreement also commits the United States to end the air attacks against the Taliban, so that the Taliban have become stronger, they have stepped up their offensive operations against Afghan security forces and Afghans. were losing a lot of people every week.

Strategic failure

Wednesday’s House hearing is part of what will likely be a deep congressional examination of U.S. chess in Afghanistan, after years of limited congressional oversight of the war, which has cost taxpayers billions of dollars.

General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had said the day before at a similar Senate hearing that the war in Afghanistan was a strategic failure, and he repeated it during the House hearing. .

Milley listed a number of factors responsible for the US defeat dating back to a missed opportunity to capture or kill al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Tora Bora shortly after the US invasion of Afghanistan in 2001.

He also cited the 2003 decision to invade Iraq, which kept US troops away from Afghanistan, not effectively treating Pakistan as a sanctuary (Taliban) and withdrawing advisers from Afghanistan a few years ago. .

Biden faced the biggest crisis of his presidency because of the war in Afghanistan, which he said had to be ended after 20 years of deadlocked fighting that had claimed American lives, drained resources and diverted from higher strategic priorities.

Republicans accused Biden of lying about recommendations by military commanders to keep 2,500 troops in the country, downplaying warnings about the risks of a Taliban victory, and exaggerating the United States’ ability to prevent the Afghanistan to once again become a refuge for armed groups like all the others. Qaeda.

I’m afraid the president is deluding himself, said Mike Rogers, the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, calling the withdrawal a total disaster.

It will go down in history as one of the greatest failures of American leadership, Rogers said.

Shouting matches

Wednesday’s hearing was politically charged, repeatedly turning into screaming matches, as representatives argued in what Democrats called partisan Republican attacks on Biden, particularly in an August TV interview in which the president denied that his commanders had recommended keeping 2,500 troops in Afghanistan.

He then said: No. No one told me that if I remember.

A member of the committee, Republican Representative Mike Johnson, used his allotted time for questions to read aloud the transcript of the interview.

Republican Joe Wilson has said Biden should step down.

Democrats blamed Republicans for blaming Biden, president since late January, for everything that has gone wrong in the 20 years that US troops have been in Afghanistan.

Representative Adam Smith, chairman of the Democratic committee, said he agreed with Bidens’ decision to withdraw from Afghanistan.

Our larger mission to help build a government in Afghanistan that could govern effectively and defeat the Taliban had failed, Smith said.

President Biden had the courage to finally make the decision to say no, we are not succeeding in this mission.

