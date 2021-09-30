Politics
PM Narendra Modi will launch the 2nd phase of the Swachh Bharat mission (urban) on Friday
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the second phases of the Swachh Bharat-Urban and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation on Friday, his office said.
In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 were designed to achieve the aspiration to make all cities waste-free and water-free, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement Thursday.
Prime Minister Modi will launch the two initiatives at 11 am at Dr. Ambedkar International Center in Delhi, he said.
These flagship missions mark a step forward in the march to effectively address the challenges of India’s rapid urbanization and will also contribute to the achievement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, the statement said.
Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore as well as Ministers for Urban Development from Union States and Territories will also be present at the occasion.
Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 plans to make all cities “waste-free” and ensure the management of gray and black water in all cities other than those covered by the Atal mission for urban rejuvenation and transformation, making all Urban local organizations without open defecation plus and those with a population of less than one lakh as open defecation plus, thus realizing the vision of safe sanitation in urban areas.
The mission will focus on the source separation of solid waste, using the principles of 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle), the scientific treatment of all types of municipal solid waste and the remediation of old landfills for efficient management. solid waste, the statement said.
The expense of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 is around Rs 1.41 lakh crore, he said.
The Atal Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation 2.0 mission aims to provide 100% water supply coverage to all households in approximately 4,700 urban local communities by providing approximately 2.68 crore of tap connections and coverage. to 100% sewage and sludge in 500 AMRUT cities by providing about 2.64 crore of sewage or septic tank connections, which will benefit more than 10.5 crore of people in urban areas, the PMO said.
The Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation 2.0 will adopt the principles of the circular economy and promote the conservation and rejuvenation of surface and groundwater bodies, he said.
The mission will promote data-driven governance in water management and technology sub-mission to take advantage of the latest global technologies and skills, he said.
“Pey Jal Survekshan” will be carried out to promote progressive competition between cities. The expense of AMRUT 2.0 is around Rs 2.87 lakh crore, according to the statement.
The Swachh Bharat Urban Mission and the Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation have significantly contributed to improving the urban landscape over the past seven years, the PMO said.
The two flagship missions increased the capacity to provide basic water supply and sanitation services to citizens, the statement said.
” Swachhta ” became a Jan Andolan today, all urban local bodies have been declared free from open defecation and 70% of solid waste is currently being treated scientifically, according to the statement.
Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation ensured water security by adding 1.1 crore of domestic water tap connections and 85 lakh of sewer connections, benefiting more than 4 crore of people .
(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)
Sources
2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-to-launch-2nd-phase-of-swachh-bharat-mission-urban-on-friday-2559410
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]