PM Narendra Modi will launch the 2nd phase of the Swachh Bharat mission (urban) on Friday

PM Modi will launch both initiatives at 11 am at the Dr. Ambedkar International Center in Delhi.

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the second phases of the Swachh Bharat-Urban and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation on Friday, his office said.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 were designed to achieve the aspiration to make all cities waste-free and water-free, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi will launch the two initiatives at 11 am at Dr. Ambedkar International Center in Delhi, he said.

These flagship missions mark a step forward in the march to effectively address the challenges of India’s rapid urbanization and will also contribute to the achievement of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, the statement said.

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore as well as Ministers for Urban Development from Union States and Territories will also be present at the occasion.

Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 plans to make all cities “waste-free” and ensure the management of gray and black water in all cities other than those covered by the Atal mission for urban rejuvenation and transformation, making all Urban local organizations without open defecation plus and those with a population of less than one lakh as open defecation plus, thus realizing the vision of safe sanitation in urban areas.

The mission will focus on the source separation of solid waste, using the principles of 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle), the scientific treatment of all types of municipal solid waste and the remediation of old landfills for efficient management. solid waste, the statement said.

The expense of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 is around Rs 1.41 lakh crore, he said.

The Atal Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation 2.0 mission aims to provide 100% water supply coverage to all households in approximately 4,700 urban local communities by providing approximately 2.68 crore of tap connections and coverage. to 100% sewage and sludge in 500 AMRUT cities by providing about 2.64 crore of sewage or septic tank connections, which will benefit more than 10.5 crore of people in urban areas, the PMO said.

The Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation 2.0 will adopt the principles of the circular economy and promote the conservation and rejuvenation of surface and groundwater bodies, he said.

The mission will promote data-driven governance in water management and technology sub-mission to take advantage of the latest global technologies and skills, he said.

“Pey Jal Survekshan” will be carried out to promote progressive competition between cities. The expense of AMRUT 2.0 is around Rs 2.87 lakh crore, according to the statement.

The Swachh Bharat Urban Mission and the Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation have significantly contributed to improving the urban landscape over the past seven years, the PMO said.

The two flagship missions increased the capacity to provide basic water supply and sanitation services to citizens, the statement said.

” Swachhta ” became a Jan Andolan today, all urban local bodies have been declared free from open defecation and 70% of solid waste is currently being treated scientifically, according to the statement.

Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation ensured water security by adding 1.1 crore of domestic water tap connections and 85 lakh of sewer connections, benefiting more than 4 crore of people .

(Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)