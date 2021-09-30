Democrats hope Jokowi systematically rejects Moeldoko camp





Jakarta – Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mahfud Md to say President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ordered Justice and Human Rights Minister Yasonna Laoly to reject the results of the event called Extraordinary Congress of Moeldoko (KLB). Democratic Party Bamkostra leader Herzaky Mahendra Putra said the decision was fair. “Indeed, it is the hope of all of us, the hope of the Indonesian people, that President Joko Widodo and his cabinet be truly serious in enforcing the law as fairly as possible and avoiding abuse of power or abuse of power, “Herzaky told reporters Thursday (9/30/2021). Herzaky praised the decision. He hopes Jokowi’s attitude will continue to be maintained. “We certainly deserve to express our appreciation and gratitude. Of course, we hope that the attitude of President Joko Widodo will continue to be reproduced in other situations and cases, of course the law and democracy will remain standing in Indonesia because of the intervention of power, “he said. “Only, this is only the beginning. We hope that the coherence of President Joko Widodo can be maintained. Do not even mar this good decision in the future, by allowing his collaborators to intervene in power and commit political thefts, “Herzaky continued. He appreciates the attitude of Mahfud, who is in line with Democrats regarding the trial a judicial review (JR) a former PD executive linked to AD / ART PD. Herzaky stressed that whatever decision is made regarding the trial will not change the management structure of the party led by Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY). “What was transmitted by the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Prof. Mahfud Md is very precise and in line with what we think. He is not the first lawyer to transmit the same thing either. Credibility in the legal field as a former president of the Indonesian Constitutional Court is highly recognized by the public, ”he said. Herzaky said that what Yusril as an attorney for the former PD cadre said in the AD / ART trial was fabricated. He judged that what Yusril had done was only a trap. “What Yusril did by committing JR was far-fetched. It’s just a trick to prolong the life of the Moeldoko ksp group whose case after trial was dismissed. Eventually, one of their plaintiffs, Yoseph Badeoda, withdrew his lawsuit Judicial Revue AD / ART Political parties are not only rare, but unprecedented. All jurists who have common sense know their limits, “he declared. Herzaky stressed that his party is ready to face the trial. He believes the complaint filed by the former PD executive is dismissed. “We will face the JR that YIM did, because the JR that YIM meant only wanted to change some AD / ART articles at the congress. We think JR YIM will be rejected by the panel of judges,” he said. he declares. Read more on the next page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5747631/demokrat-harap-jokowi-konsisten-tolak-kubu-moeldoko The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos