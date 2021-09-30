With the American withdrawal, Imran Khan defended his premonitory position on Afghanistan (FT)





ISLAMABAD, September 30 (APP): The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the takeover of the Taliban have proved Prime Minister Imran Khan right in making his decades-old stance on Afghanistan appear.

He said Imran Khan had criticized the US invasion of Afghanistan for years. Long before US President Donald Trump signed a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban, Khan had been pushing for peace talks.

He had repeatedly decried the United States’ war on terrorism and its involvement in Afghanistan since 2001, claiming in countless interviews that it was one of Pakistan’s biggest blunders, a mistake that cost his life. to more than 70,000 Pakistanis against less than 2,500 American soldiers.

In 2013, as chairman of his Pakistani party Tehreek-e-Insaf, Khan threatened to block NATO supply routes after US drone strikes in Pakistan. For his position, he was even ridiculed by critics who said his positions were hollow and half-baked.

Imran Khan’s recent calls to engage with and encourage the Taliban since taking power have resonated in Pakistan, where the US war on terror has engendered resentment and hostility, the daily based in London.

For his governments dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, a much lower death rate and less economic disruption compared to polls from India, his big rival, indicate that Khan was now on his way to becoming the first Pakistani prime minister to complete a full term since Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in the 1970s, and be re-elected.

As Khan leads the country through a radical overhaul of the geopolitical order of South Asia with the US exit from Afghanistan, Pakistan seeks to re-establish itself as a strategic bridge in the region for the great powers. global.

Khan went on the offensive at the United Nations General Assembly on September 24 when, in a pre-recorded speech, he criticized the United States for using Pakistan as a scapegoat for its failures in Afghanistan.

If the world community prompts them [the Taliban], and encourage them to follow this speech, it will be a win-win situation for everyone, Khan told the Assembly.

The latest Gallup Pakistan poll shows him with a 48% approval rating, his highest since taking office in 2018, and seven in 10 Pakistanis believe he will complete his five-year term before the 2023 election.

Imran Khan and the military are on the same page, says Bilal Gilani, executive director of Gallup Pakistan.

Still, government insiders say the Khans instinct on issues such as his decision not to enforce a severe coronavirus lockdown, thus sparing the poor from even greater economic disaster, has proven popular.

When everyone stopped [during the pandemic], Khan said no, you have to trust me on that, said a government adviser. We thought he was gone, that the government was going to collapse, but he proved us wrong.

Pakistan’s economy is expected to grow at an annual rate of 4% in 2022, boosted in part by expansionary fiscal policies introduced to revive growth after the shock of the pandemic.

