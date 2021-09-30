Boris Johnson goes all out Greta Thunberg telling children that the elders ‘stole their future’

Thank you, thank you very much Mr. Chairman, distinguished guests, Ladies and Gentlemen.

Great Mario and Ciao speech from London.

I’m so sorry that I can’t be with you today, but I just want to say to all of you at this meeting: Mario, you and I have to face it.

We were born in the 1960s; politicians, I’m afraid, like us – were middle-aged people.

And would come together to travel the global path to net zero in just a few weeks at COP26. consequences if we fail.

Because a child born in 2020 will experience seven times more extreme heat waves and twice as many droughts as his grandparents.

And as this assembly has heard in sometimes poignant detail, young people around the world are already paying the price for the reckless actions of their elders.

Hundreds of millions of you face rising seas, failing crops, burning forests and increasingly fierce storms. Daily challenges that lead to a lost opportunity.

Your future is being stolen from you, and I saw the protesters earlier, and frankly you have every right to be angry with those who are not doing enough to stop it. And perhaps the most frustrating thing is that we know we can stop it. There is still just enough time to put the brakes on. We know what needs to be done, we just need to get started. It is a huge task, which will demand a lot from absolutely everyone. But the scale change we need is perfectly possible.

When I was a child, around 80 percent of the UK’s electricity was produced by burning coal. Even as recently as 2010, we got 10 times more electricity from fossil fuels than from renewables.

Yet today, as I speak to you, most of the electricity consumed in the UK comes from green and clean sources.

Our carbon emissions are barely half of what they were in 1990. And coal, which was once the undisputed king of our energy mix, now accounts for less than 2% of our electricity, a figure that will reach zero in the next few years. coming years.

I’m telling you this not because I want to brag about the greatness of the UK because I’m the first to admit we all have a lot more to do, but because I want to show what can be achieved when people and politicians have the will to make a difference. to arrive.

This is why it is so important that these three days are not the end of the story. We have 190 countries represented here, almost 190 countries represented here.

What if by November, the COP26 summit, you all continue to make your voice heard as you have done, with as much passion and eloquence as you do; and if you can keep talking to politicians and business leaders where you live about this issue and why you care and why we need to act – then what I’m telling you is we can turn it around. situation.

And the four things we want to get out of COP26, four big changes in our approach, and it’s very easy to remember its coal, its cars, its money and its trees; coal cars, money and trees.

We want to move away, as I described, from using coal as a means of generating electricity, we want to move towards renewable energies. We want every country in the world to quit coal.

We want everyone to stop using internal combustion engine vehicles, and it can be done, people are moving away from it as we speak. the developing world in particular, to tackle climate change – and we need to get up to $ 100 billion.

And we have to plant hundreds of millions, if not billions of trees around the world.

If we do all of this we can make COP26 in November, which Mario and I are working on, we can make it the beginning of the end of climate change.

So without being too rhapsodic, when you’re my age, you young people, you young propellants out there, you will inhabit not a world on fire, but a planet where your phones, your computers and your lights are powered by the wind. and the water, the waves and the sun;

You will inhabit a world where electric cars glide silently through your streets from California to Cape Town; zero emissions and guilt-free jets will fly above you; and we will all be able to cope with whatever the climate throws at us.

So what I’m telling you is the situation is dire, it’s scary, but change is possible and it can be done.

So help me and help us get there at COP26. And together, let’s make this earth the planet you deserve.