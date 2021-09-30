



Jakarta – DPD RI Chairman AA LaNyalla Mahmud Mattalitti said the DPD has an obligation to fight for the interests and aspirations of stakeholders in the region, especially in the context of national development. According to LaNyalla, this decision is in line with the concept of Indonesia-centered development initiated by President Joko Widodo. This is what LaNyalla said during a virtual speech at the National Leaders Meeting (Rapimnas) of President Jokowi’s Volunteer Front (BaraJP) in Jakarta on Wednesday (9/9). “If the region is strong, then Indonesia is also strong. If the region is prosperous, then Indonesia is also prosperous. Because the face of Indonesia is a patchwork of regional faces,” LaNyalla said in a statement. written statement, Thursday (9/30/2021). He explained that the concept of Indonesia-centered development initiated by Jokowi was to build Indonesia from all regions. Especially the islands outside Java, by building infrastructure to alleviate the logistics costs of goods and services. According to him, this will have a huge impact on the management of the supply chain in the national economy. So that the distribution of flows of goods and services can be appreciated at the same price. “Therefore, the concept of Indonesia-centric development initiated by President Joko Widodo should be supported as it is so far capable of reducing the development gap or inequalities between Java and outside Java,” said the senator from East Java. LaNyalla admits that there are still obstacles on the ground in its implementation. Therefore, DPD’s role is to help and contribute to solving these obstacles. “DPD RI as a regional representative will of course always express the interests of the region, convey the obstacles and obstacles faced by the region and try to help speed up the resolution of the problems occurring in the region,” he said. -he explains. On this occasion, LaNyalla asked BaraJP to work for the betterment of the country. In addition, BaraJP has executives in 34 provinces of Indonesia as well as the DPD which has senators in each province. He also hopes that Senators BaraJP and DPD in the regions can work together to encourage and help each other. Especially in the midst of a recovery situation due to the impact of COVID-19, the process of which requires more energy. “This is where synergy and collaboration are needed and more positive contributions from all parts of the nation to help the government, especially to accelerate the national economic recovery,” he explained. LaNyalla also hopes that the BaraJP Rapimnas will be able to produce recommendations and programs that can be directly felt by the community, nation and state. (prf / ega)

