Politics
A congressional spokesperson said Prime Minister Modi was “selling his mother”: watch
Congress is a party that has often been offended when Sonia Gandhi was called by her original Italian name, Antonia Maino. However, they seem to have no qualms about repeatedly insulting Prime Minister Modi’s mother with the aim of insulting the Prime Minister himself. Today, during a discussion on Times Now Navbharat, Congress spokesman Mudit Agarwal said Prime Minister Modi “was selling his mother on television”.
arenarendramodi ?
pic.twitter.com/xhcxi8q1vW
– Sushant Sinha (@SushantBSinha) September 30, 2021
Journalist and presenter Sushant Sinha took to Twitter to tweet a video of the exchange and said: “When the head of Congress said that” PM arenarendramodi sell your mother ”I was shocked. I don’t understand how anyone can say such a thing to a mother. Is women’s respect for Congress so high that even her mother shouldn’t be spared? “.
During a discussion on the dismantling of Congress after infighting erupted in Punjab, Chattisgarh and Uttarakhand, the BJP spokesman said the BJP was proud of the fact that Prime Minister Modi was selling tea and is strived to work hard. He then asked the Congress spokesperson what Sonia Gandhi has done in her life to make Congress question the Prime Minister and his humble track record.
At this, the congressional spokesman said the prime minister was lying. “He never sold tea. He lied. He’s the kind of person who sells his mother on TV, ”the congressional spokesperson said.
Sushant Singh, the reporter and host of the show countered the Congressional spokesperson’s shameful comment by saying he was pushing his limits and no matter who the mother was talked about, you can’t say that someone sells his mother on television. The presenter, to make the congressional spokesperson understand his foolishness, also reminded the congressional spokesperson that if he was making shameful comments like Prime Minister Modi sells his mother on television, the BJP spokesperson would also ask him what was Sonia Gandhi’s profession.
Even after the journalist’s stern warning, the congressional spokesperson did not stop there. He said that whenever PM Modi goes to meet his mother, there is always a camera. When the presenter questioned him on the merit of his action given that the cameras are present even when Rahul Gandhi meets Sonia Gandhi, the congressional spokesperson shamelessly repeated his statement, saying: “Prime Minister Modi is selling his mother”.
Sushant Singh also said that if he made statements as if the Prime Minister was selling his mother, people would remind Congress how they sold “Bharat Mata” with all their scams. In the end, Singh told the congressional spokesperson that starting next time around, he would no longer be a guest on the show. Before discussion continued, the presenter lowered the volume of Mudit Agarwal, the spokesperson who had made shameful statements.
Mudit Agarwal’s statements are not surprising since Congress has engaged in a low-level policy of abusing the Prime Minister’s mother since the BJP came to power in 2014. In 2015, when Prime Minister Modi met Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg,
Towards the end of town hall, to a pointed question from Zuckerberg about Modis’ mother, Modis’ voice broke when he recalled his mother’s struggles when she was washing utensils at neighbors’ homes to provide for the needs. from his family.
And for some reason, Congress, which has sworn sycophantic of one mother, has decided to bring this extremely personal issue up with some very rude comments.
Anand Sharma was the man chosen by Congress to do this dirty work and heclaimsthat Modi lied about his mother’s difficulties. This was, of course, a blatant lie.
It was not the only time that the mother of Prime Minister Modis, who is an individual and has no political status, has been targeted by the “liberals”.
Congressman Raj Babbar mocked Prime Minister Modis’ mother saying that the rupee is depreciating so much that it is reaching its age (97/98). A Pakistani newspaper even insulted his mother by calling Modi the son of a prostitute. Previously, the Congress leader and deputy candidate had equated PM Modis and UP CM Yogi Adityanath aunt, mother and sister with stray cattle.
Sources
2/ https://www.opindia.com/2021/09/congress-spokesperson-insults-pm-says-modi-sells-his-mother/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]