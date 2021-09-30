A congressional spokesperson said Prime Minister Modi was “selling his mother”: watch

Congress is a party that has often been offended when Sonia Gandhi was called by her original Italian name, Antonia Maino. However, they seem to have no qualms about repeatedly insulting Prime Minister Modi’s mother with the aim of insulting the Prime Minister himself. Today, during a discussion on Times Now Navbharat, Congress spokesman Mudit Agarwal said Prime Minister Modi “was selling his mother on television”.

Journalist and presenter Sushant Sinha took to Twitter to tweet a video of the exchange and said: “When the head of Congress said that” PM arenarendramodi sell your mother ”I was shocked. I don’t understand how anyone can say such a thing to a mother. Is women’s respect for Congress so high that even her mother shouldn’t be spared? “.

During a discussion on the dismantling of Congress after infighting erupted in Punjab, Chattisgarh and Uttarakhand, the BJP spokesman said the BJP was proud of the fact that Prime Minister Modi was selling tea and is strived to work hard. He then asked the Congress spokesperson what Sonia Gandhi has done in her life to make Congress question the Prime Minister and his humble track record.

At this, the congressional spokesman said the prime minister was lying. “He never sold tea. He lied. He’s the kind of person who sells his mother on TV, ”the congressional spokesperson said.

Sushant Singh, the reporter and host of the show countered the Congressional spokesperson’s shameful comment by saying he was pushing his limits and no matter who the mother was talked about, you can’t say that someone sells his mother on television. The presenter, to make the congressional spokesperson understand his foolishness, also reminded the congressional spokesperson that if he was making shameful comments like Prime Minister Modi sells his mother on television, the BJP spokesperson would also ask him what was Sonia Gandhi’s profession.

Even after the journalist’s stern warning, the congressional spokesperson did not stop there. He said that whenever PM Modi goes to meet his mother, there is always a camera. When the presenter questioned him on the merit of his action given that the cameras are present even when Rahul Gandhi meets Sonia Gandhi, the congressional spokesperson shamelessly repeated his statement, saying: “Prime Minister Modi is selling his mother”.

Sushant Singh also said that if he made statements as if the Prime Minister was selling his mother, people would remind Congress how they sold “Bharat Mata” with all their scams. In the end, Singh told the congressional spokesperson that starting next time around, he would no longer be a guest on the show. Before discussion continued, the presenter lowered the volume of Mudit Agarwal, the spokesperson who had made shameful statements.

Mudit Agarwal’s statements are not surprising since Congress has engaged in a low-level policy of abusing the Prime Minister’s mother since the BJP came to power in 2014. In 2015, when Prime Minister Modi met Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg,

Towards the end of town hall, to a pointed question from Zuckerberg about Modis’ mother, Modis’ voice broke when he recalled his mother’s struggles when she was washing utensils at neighbors’ homes to provide for the needs. from his family.

And for some reason, Congress, which has sworn sycophantic of one mother, has decided to bring this extremely personal issue up with some very rude comments.

Anand Sharma was the man chosen by Congress to do this dirty work and heclaimsthat Modi lied about his mother’s difficulties. This was, of course, a blatant lie.

It was not the only time that the mother of Prime Minister Modis, who is an individual and has no political status, has been targeted by the “liberals”.

Congressman Raj Babbar mocked Prime Minister Modis’ mother saying that the rupee is depreciating so much that it is reaching its age (97/98). A Pakistani newspaper even insulted his mother by calling Modi the son of a prostitute. Previously, the Congress leader and deputy candidate had equated PM Modis and UP CM Yogi Adityanath aunt, mother and sister with stray cattle.