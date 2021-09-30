What is behind the recent thaw in UAE-Turkey relations

Around the same time last year, the UAE and Turkey appeared to be opposed to a range of issues spanning the wider Middle East and North Africa region. But recently the leaders of both countries have started talking again. Concerns in 2019 and 2020 that a regional “cold war” pitting Emirati and Turkish interests in Libya, the Eastern Mediterranean, the Horn of Africa and even the Caucasus have given way to a thaw in relations. Abu Dhabi’s shift in approach towards de-escalating regional hotspots is part of a larger effort by the kingdom’s leaders to recalibrate their foreign policy after a period of questionable overextension.

The most publicized indication of a rapprochement between Abu Dhabi and Ankara has been a visit in mid-August to Turkey by the UAE’s national security adviser, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Weeks after this trip, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone interview with the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Tahnoon is a brother of MBZ, as the Crown Prince is popularly known, and has been given responsibility for sensitive regional and international portfolios on several occasions by MBZ. In the continued and probably permanent absence from public life of his half-brother, President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, since his stroke in 2014, MBZ and a small circle of senior advisers, including Tahnoon, run most aspects of UAE policy making. , especially in foreign affairs, security and defense.

Since 2019, the UAE has pragmatically reassessed its regional position in response to the setbacks its forces have faced in conflict areas like Yemen and Libya, which risked dragging the country deeper into a series of increasingly impossible to win wars. The first sign of this change came in June 2019, when Abu Dhabi unilaterally reduced most of its direct military presence in Yemen in favor of a less visible but still influential footprint that worked through local political partners and security forces in southern Yemen. In Libya, the moment of truth came in the summer of 2020, after UAE ally Gen. Khalifa Haftar attempted to break out of his stronghold in eastern Libya and seize the capital, Tripoli. This campaign failed in large part because of a significant escalation of Turkish military and political assistance to the government of national accord supported by the United Nations.

The Yemeni and Libyan cases illustrated the limits of the UAE’s ability to project its military and political might beyond its borders and constituted a reality check at the end of a largely defined post-Arab Spring decade. through the strong assertion of Emirati influence in the region. The setbacks coincided with a growing awareness in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh as the years the blockade of Qatar which they were leading at the time had failed produce tangible results, as well as with the wave of Iran-related attacks on Saudi oil installations and sea routes In the region. Abu Dhabi and Riyadh were particularly concerned about the Trump administration’s decision to use force to respond only to attacks that hit U.S. assets, rather than those directed against Emirati or Saudi targets.

The The UAE’s return to dialogue and diplomacy is a pragmatic recalculation of a set of policies that risked doing it more harm than good.

From Abu Dhabi’s perspective, three successive US Presidents – Barack Obama, Donald Trump and now Joe Biden – have sowed doubt and uncertainty about the reliability of the United States as a long-term partner and guarantor of Security. In Obama’s case, this was due to the way he was perceived to have “abandoned” then Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in the 2011 revolution, and his decision years later to exclude them. Gulf states Iran nuclear negotiations. In Biden’s case, the Emiratis were appalled at the way the withdrawal from Afghanistan was handled. The fact that such concerns sparked not one or two, but three US administrations only fueled the UAE’s pragmatic reassessment of its regional interests and the optimal mix of policy tools it should use. to reach them. He quietly began to reach out to Iran in July 2019 after attacks on ships off the Emirati coast in May and June, and UAE officials called for de-escalation as US-Iran tensions escalated after the murder of Iran’s top military commander, General Qassem Soleimani, in January 2020.

The uncertainty over regional geopolitics also partly explains why the Turkish government has shown its own interest in mending fractured relations. Relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia, in particular, have started to improve at the end of 2020, after they fell into a freeze with the murder of Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. It may not be a coincidence that the thaw began when regional leaders came together. adapted to Biden’s victory in the US presidential election and walked away. of the raw power politics that characterized the Trump era. This same calculation was behind the relatively rapid resolution of the blockade of Qatar, which happened in January during Trump’s transition to Biden after being stranded for more than three years.

Saudi officials have initiated both the rapprochement with Turkey and the dialogue with Qatar, reflecting Riyadh’s feeling that he should take measurable steps to address some of the mistakes he made during the Trump years in the eyes. of the new administration. Emirati officials followed the Saudis in both cases, perhaps to prevent the UAE from becoming isolated as the regional geopolitical landscape shifted around it. However, MBZ also had to deal with increased competition with Saudi Arabia on several issues in recent months. Tensions between the two historically close allies erupted in public during an OPEC + meeting in July, which ended in an unresolved impasse over whether to extend limits on oil production. Saudi Arabia also recently changed its tariffs in a manner that clearly targeted products produced in UAE free zones or through UAE-Israel collaborative ventures.

All of this means that the UAE’s perceptions of potential and actual threats have likely evolved since 2019, when the UAE and Turkey seemed to clash over multiple issues and Riyadh and Abu Dhabi seemed to have formed a decisive new axis in regional policy. After nearly a decade of pursuing an interventionist approach to regional affairs, the return to dialogue and diplomacy is a pragmatic recalculation of a set of policies that risked doing more harm than good to the UAE. The disputes with Saudi Arabia are a reminder that for all the issues that divide the UAE and Turkey, it is the relationship with Riyadh that could create the most challenges for Abu Dhabi, especially if the two countries are in competition. in similar sectors for rarer markets. to fuel their respective post-pandemic economic recoveries.

Kristian Coates Ulrichsen is a Middle East Fellow at the Baker Institute for Public Policy at Rice University.