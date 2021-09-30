The government plans to build 787 vocational training centers for the communities





BLK is one of the real steps taken by the ministry to improve Indonesia’s human resource skills towards the peak of Indonesia’s demographic bonus, which is expected to occur in 2030. Jakarta (ANTARA) – The Ministry of Manpower will expand the network of community worker training centers (BLK) by building 787 BLKs across Indonesia this year, Minister Ida Fauziyah said. “Since 2017, we have been trying to bring services closer to the community,” she noted when signing the 2021 Community BLK working agreement here on Thursday. According to Fauziyah, the ministry has already managed the BLK through central and local government, but she insisted on the need to bring services closer to the community. Launched in 2017, Community BLKs are a revolutionary initiative of President Joko Widodo. In 2020, the ministry established 2,127 BLK for communities spread across many parts of Indonesia, Fauziyah said. This year, the ministry aims to establish 787 BLKs, she added. In addition, the ministry signed a working agreement with the first phase Community BLK this year, she informed. Under the agreement, 520 BLK will receive government assistance and 267 BLK will receive assistance in the second phase, she said. Related News: Minister of Manpower Launches First Stage of Community BLK Establishment “In 2021, we have invited as many strategic partners as possible because we want the BLKs that we are building to become independent centers that are part of the skills improvement implemented by the Ministry of Manpower”, Fauziyah said. The communities that have cooperated with the ministry are faith-based communities, such as Islamic boarding schools (Pesantren) and seminaries, she informed. The ministry has also been working with unions and unions to develop community BLKs since last year, she said. “We don’t just build (the BLKs), we want them to be independent, as part of the government’s efforts to upgrade the skills of our workforce,” Fauziyah said. “BLK is one of the real steps taken by the ministry to improve Indonesia’s human resource skills towards the peak of Indonesia’s demographic bonus, which is expected to occur in 2030,” she added. Related News: Community BLK to Increase Training Capacity by 68,000 People Per Year

Related news: Community vocational training centers need improvement: VP

