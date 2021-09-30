The Indian government uses the tax authorities against its opponents

S SOUND SOOD is nothing if not graceful. The square-jawed man of characters like Tutak Tutak Tutiya (2016) and Kung Fu Yoga (2017) say that when tax inspectors stormed his house, he tried to make it the best possible experience. for them. When the uninvited guests left three days later, after keeping the 48-year-old actor’s family locked inside and taking their phones and personal papers, he told them they would miss them. The taxpayers were less kind. They say Mr. Sood is entangled in a network of bogus transactions, has collected foreign donations without the proper licenses and owes $ 2.7 million in taxes.

Prior to covid-19, Mr Sood was a second-tier star, acting more in regional language films than in mainstream Hindi films watched nationwide. But the pandemic has made him a true hero of all of India. First with his own money, then with millions donated by admirers, Mr Sood rushed to help the needy, starting last year with the thousands of migrant workers stranded by the sudden and total lockdown of Indian cities. The foundation he created eventually helped some 90,000 people return home and gave 4 million meals to the hungry. So much money has flowed in that the charity is now giving scholarships to covid orphans, sponsoring jobs, paying for medical care, running a blood bank, and building a hospital.

Many Indians assume that if there is something fishy, ​​it is not in the accounts of the actors but in the motives for the tax raid. Indian rulers have systematically abused these tools of state power, and there is no doubt that Mr. Soods’ effectiveness in providing relief has made swagger politicians look bad. It may also be relevant that shortly before the raid, Mr Sood was appointed a brand ambassador for a mentorship program created by a political party opposed to Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India.

Mr. Sood has a distinguished company. The same week tax detectives rummaged its shelves, an anti-money laundering agency raided addresses associated with Harsh Mander, an activist who is perhaps India’s most worthy candidate for the Nobel Prize. Peace. Among Mr Manders’ initiatives is Karwan-e-Mohabbat, or Caravan of Love, a group of volunteers who seek to heal sectarian scars by quietly comforting victims of hate-motivated attacks. More and more inspectors were looking at the books of an anti-covid charity started by Rana Ayyub, a writer who strongly criticized Mr. Modi for stoking anti-Muslim violence.

Indian tax authorities show particular interest in journalists. In February, their victim was Newsclick, an independent website critical of the government. In July came the turn of the Dainik Bhaskar group, a press house that publishes a major daily in Hindi. He had aired a powerful series exposing the authorities’ efforts to hide the true number of covid deaths, widely estimated at three to ten times the official death toll of 450,000. In September, taxhounds again took to Newsclick as well as to NewsLaundry, a website whose investigative journalism has often embarrassed Mr. Modi. They detained workers in their offices until after midnight, confiscating phones and copying data.

These latest tax raids and so-called investigations do not appear to have resulted in charges yet, although the process is often quite punitive. Another form of harassment has produced more striking results. Using laws that restrict foreign funding, and which were further tightened last year, Mr. Modis’ government has shut down more than 19,000 NGO s. The victims include locals of annoying groups like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, but also those involved in poverty alleviation and environmental action.

Oddly, however, what applies to the critics does not apply to Mr. Modi himself. Laws passed by his government freed political parties from the responsibility of illegally accepting foreign donations in the past and created a reformed system that allows unlimited anonymous gifts to parties. Meanwhile the giant’s accounts PM The Cares Fund, set up by Mr. Modi ostensibly for covid relief and to which millions of state employees have been forced to contribute, remains completely opaque. With the click of a button on the fund website, foreign supporters can donate money.