Politics
The Indian government uses the tax authorities against its opponents
SSOUND SOOD is nothing if not graceful. The square-jawed man of characters like Tutak Tutak Tutiya (2016) and Kung Fu Yoga (2017) say that when tax inspectors stormed his house, he tried to make it the best possible experience. for them. When the uninvited guests left three days later, after keeping the 48-year-old actor’s family locked inside and taking their phones and personal papers, he told them they would miss them. The taxpayers were less kind. They say Mr. Sood is entangled in a network of bogus transactions, has collected foreign donations without the proper licenses and owes $ 2.7 million in taxes.
Prior to covid-19, Mr Sood was a second-tier star, acting more in regional language films than in mainstream Hindi films watched nationwide. But the pandemic has made him a true hero of all of India. First with his own money, then with millions donated by admirers, Mr Sood rushed to help the needy, starting last year with the thousands of migrant workers stranded by the sudden and total lockdown of Indian cities. The foundation he created eventually helped some 90,000 people return home and gave 4 million meals to the hungry. So much money has flowed in that the charity is now giving scholarships to covid orphans, sponsoring jobs, paying for medical care, running a blood bank, and building a hospital.
Many Indians assume that if there is something fishy, it is not in the accounts of the actors but in the motives for the tax raid. Indian rulers have systematically abused these tools of state power, and there is no doubt that Mr. Soods’ effectiveness in providing relief has made swagger politicians look bad. It may also be relevant that shortly before the raid, Mr Sood was appointed a brand ambassador for a mentorship program created by a political party opposed to Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India.
Mr. Sood has a distinguished company. The same week tax detectives rummaged its shelves, an anti-money laundering agency raided addresses associated with Harsh Mander, an activist who is perhaps India’s most worthy candidate for the Nobel Prize. Peace. Among Mr Manders’ initiatives is Karwan-e-Mohabbat, or Caravan of Love, a group of volunteers who seek to heal sectarian scars by quietly comforting victims of hate-motivated attacks. More and more inspectors were looking at the books of an anti-covid charity started by Rana Ayyub, a writer who strongly criticized Mr. Modi for stoking anti-Muslim violence.
Indian tax authorities show particular interest in journalists. In February, their victim was Newsclick, an independent website critical of the government. In July came the turn of the Dainik Bhaskar group, a press house that publishes a major daily in Hindi. He had aired a powerful series exposing the authorities’ efforts to hide the true number of covid deaths, widely estimated at three to ten times the official death toll of 450,000. In September, taxhounds again took to Newsclick as well as to NewsLaundry, a website whose investigative journalism has often embarrassed Mr. Modi. They detained workers in their offices until after midnight, confiscating phones and copying data.
These latest tax raids and so-called investigations do not appear to have resulted in charges yet, although the process is often quite punitive. Another form of harassment has produced more striking results. Using laws that restrict foreign funding, and which were further tightened last year, Mr. Modis’ government has shut down more than 19,000 NGOs. The victims include locals of annoying groups like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, but also those involved in poverty alleviation and environmental action.
Oddly, however, what applies to the critics does not apply to Mr. Modi himself. Laws passed by his government freed political parties from the responsibility of illegally accepting foreign donations in the past and created a reformed system that allows unlimited anonymous gifts to parties. Meanwhile the giant’s accounts PM The Cares Fund, set up by Mr. Modi ostensibly for covid relief and to which millions of state employees have been forced to contribute, remains completely opaque. With the click of a button on the fund website, foreign supporters can donate money.
It is no wonder that when Mr. Modi hailed India as the mother of democracy during the A Last month’s General Assembly, pointing to its own emergence from poverty as evidence, the comments were not always kind. More like the father of irony, mumbled a spirit in Delhi.
This article appeared in the Asia section of the print edition under the title “A Raid Against Dissent”
Sources
2/ https://www.economist.com/asia/2021/10/02/indias-government-is-using-the-taxman-against-its-opponents
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]