China vows to continue “One country, two systems” policy amid Hong Kong crackdown

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Thursday delivered a speech pledging to abide by the “one country, two systems” policy that grants Hong Kong its own freedoms separate from China, even as the mainland has restricted those rights.

“We will continue to apply fully and faithfully the principles of ‘one country, two systems’ (…) and maintain long-term prosperity and stability,” Li said, referring to the policy put in place. in 1997 when Hong Kong was handed over. to China under British rule.

Despite the policy and its promise to allow the city to continue its “capitalist system and way of life” and to grant it “a high degree of autonomy”, China has imposed restrictions on Hong Kong, including the very law. controversial national security debate adopted in 2020.

The National Security Law allows the Chinese government to use a broad definition for crimes such as terrorism and secession and has been used to crack down on pro-democracy publications such as Hong Kong’s Apple of the day newspaper, which was closed earlier this year.

China has also implemented a “patriots only” policy to choose Hong Kong leaders who support the mainland and arrest pro-democracy figures.

For more Associated Press reporting, see below.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping paid tribute in a solemn remembrance Thursday to those who died in the struggle to establish power in the Communist Party, as he leads a nationwide campaign to strengthen one-party patriotism and authority .

Xi and the other six members of the party’s all-powerful Politburo Standing Committee led elderly veterans and government and military leaders to pay their respects at the Monument to the People’s Heroes in the center of Tiananmen Square while a military orchestra performed.

While Xi, who heads the party and is also president of the state, made no remarks, Li spoke at a reception Thursday night on the eve of the National Day Friday.

The Martyr’s Day ceremony underscores Xi’s emphasis on communist traditions after establishing himself as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, who founded the People’s Republic in 1949 after coming to power in a bloody civil war. This year’s ceremony follows commemorations for the centenary of the party’s founding in 1921.

While building a cult of personality, Xi pushed a hard line on foreign policy and a crackdown on free speech and political opposition in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong. Relations with the United States have fallen to their lowest level in decades, with Beijing issuing a plethora of complaints on issues ranging from human rights to Washington’s support for Taiwan.

China claims self-governing island democracy as its own territory and threatens to use military force to bring it under Beijing’s control. Xi, who also controls the vast Chinese army, has heightened this threat by sending military planes into the airspace near the island almost daily while ground troops carry out exercises on the coast opposite.

In his comments on the national day, Li praised the government’s performance over the past year and reiterated its key policies.

Regarding Taiwan, Li said Beijing will also continue to “promote the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and the reunification of the homeland.”

“We will firmly oppose and dissuade any Taiwan separatist separatist movement or outside interference,” Li added. “By working on the principle of mutual respect and equality, China will intensify its exchanges and cooperation with other countries. ‘other countries to jointly address global challenges and promote the recovery and growth of the world economy.

Tiananmen Square and surrounding roads were closed for Thursday’s ceremony, which began with a fanfare of trumpets, the singing of the Chinese national anthem and a minute of silence.

The steps and upper level of the monument, a 10-story obelisk partially carved with images of the struggle to establish Communist rule, were covered in red carpet.

The ceremony also featured a choir of children wearing the white shirts and red scarves of the party’s Young Pioneers youth organization singing their hymn, “We Are the Heirs of Communism.”