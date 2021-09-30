Inactive KPK Employees Submit TWK Cancellation Request to Jokowi

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Inactive employee Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) Rieswin Rachwell presented a petition from the Anti-Corruption Movement (GAK) to President Joko Widodo, Thursday (9/30/2021).

Petition submitted through Secretary of State urges Jokowi to quash it national analysis test (TWK) KPK employees allegedly victims of maladministration and human rights violations.

“Today we handed over a petition from the anti-corruption movement to the president. The petition has been signed in line over 70,000 people, ”said Rieswin.

In addition, Rieswin said, he and his colleagues also met with the participants of the Kamisan action in front of the palace.

He said the arrival of non-active KPK employees was a form of solidarity with other victims of human rights violations.

Rieswin also hopes that the petition he submitted can be accepted and read by Jokowi.

“Of course the president’s hopes are accepted and read, because after all, the president is the highest leader in the executive branch of which the KPK is a part,” he said.

“There is great hope and hope that it is natural that the president can act immediately in the spirit of eradicating corruption,” Rieswin said.

We know that 57 non-active employees who did not pass the TWK were respectfully dismissed on September 30, 2021.

Later, the Chief of the National Police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, revealed his intention to recruit these inactive employees as State Officials (ASN) within the National Police. According to Listyo, the plan received permission from President Joko Widodo.