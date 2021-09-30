



–

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday inaugurated the Matiari-Lahore 600 KV transmission line, an important project of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The Matiari-Lahore transmission line, 886 kilometers long, has the capacity to transport 4,000 megawatts of electricity and 1,973 towers have been built for this purpose.

600 kilovolts 4000 886

pic.twitter.com/9b6rf5jBPj

Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) September 30, 2021

The tests of the project were carried out in three phases and it is ready for the regular transmission of electricity.

Addressing a ceremony held in Islamabad in connection with the inauguration of the Matiari to Lahore 600 KV transmission line completed under the multi-billion dollar auspices of the CPEC, Prime Minister Imran Khan called it advanced project that will help reduce power losses.

The Prime Minister promised to step up the pace of work on the projects being implemented under the CPEC project. He said more investment will be made in transmission line projects to ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers.

In his remarks, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said the Matiari-Lahore transmission line will ensure grid security and reliability, optimize power distribution throughout the country and reduce the cost. electricity.

The Chinese Ambassador said that CPEC has so far provided investments of $ 25.4 billion and created 75,000 jobs. He said the project has made a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dnd.com.pk/prime-minister-imran-khan-inaugurates-600-kv-matiari-lahore-transmission-line/254798 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos