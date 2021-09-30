The SNP denounces the “cronyism” as Boris Johnson entrusts the role of minister to Malcolm Offord





As Boris Johnson hands a ministerial role in the Scottish office to a Tory donor, “the stench of creeping cronyism grows day by day,” the SNP said.

Offord was given the unpaid post under the leadership of Scottish Secretary Alister Jack despite the availability of candidates from elected Conservative benches including Scottish MPs Andrew Bowie and John Lamont. Scottish Green MP Gillian Mackay joked: ‘It’s not often that I agree with Boris Johnson, but his assessment of the Scottish Conservative MP group as a mob unfit for cabinet post is one I’m sure that we can all support. ” READ MORE: Scottish Parliament condemns ‘catastrophic’ impact of Brexit on Scotland in debate His party also denounced the ‘contempt for Scottish democracy’ shown by the Prime Minister when Offord was appointed – despite being rejected by the electorate in the Holyrood election earlier this year. Offord, who donated nearly £ 150,000 to the Tory Party, had tried to run in central Edinburgh but lost in a Tory membership ballot. The millionaire financier then ran for the Lothian roster, but failed to win a seat in Holyrood. Commenting on his appointment to the House of Lords, which accompanied his appointment as Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Scotland, SNP MP Stewart Hosie (below) said: ‘The stench of creepy cronyism surrounding this Conservative government is growing day by day. “There are already serious questions facing Tories about using millions of pounds of taxpayer dollars for vanity projects and Covid contracts, but now assigning roles and peers to party donors is showing contempt for democracy. “Boris Johnson clearly failed to nominate someone from his own ranks and must now seek a financial partner to help counter the growing support for independence. ” Offord founded and led a unionist campaign called ‘Vote No Borders’ in 2014, and spoke in favor of Leave in the Brexit referendum. Hosie continued, “The Prime Minister may try to shy away from the idea of ​​an independence referendum, but ultimately he cannot hide from the democracy and the cast-iron electoral mandate that exists. “The reality is that Scotland is extremely vulnerable under Westminster’s control – with a severe labor shortage, empty supermarket shelves, an ongoing fuel crisis and widespread Conservative crony engulfing Westminster. “The Scottish people have had enough of the sordid heart of the British government. The only way to protect Scotland from the sordid and cronyism of the Tories is to become an independent country.” Offord said it was “an exciting time to join government as we rebuild stronger, fairer and greener from Covid.” He continued: “As a proud Scotsman and a seasoned businessman, I know how crucial our business community will be in making Scotland thrive again. I look forward to working closely with them and along with the many other sectors. ”

