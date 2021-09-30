Indonesia calls for global cooperation to end pandemic

Addressing world leaders at this year’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) highlighted an issue that remains a major concern for nearly all nations today: the pandemic of COVID-19.

“When will people be free from the pandemic? Was the President’s question to world leaders attending the 76eUNGA in New York last week.

The same question has most likely occurred to everyone’s mind, given the devastating impact the pandemic has had on the world in nearly two years.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the virus has killed more than 4.7 million people. In addition, it has pummeled economies around the world.

Thus, in its national statement presented to the United Nations General Assembly, Indonesia underscored the importance of cooperation and collaboration to accelerate the global effort to end the pandemic and its impact, to both in terms of health and economic recovery.

“In assessing global developments to date, a lot needs to be done together. First, we must hope that the pandemic will be resolved quickly, fairly and evenly. We know that no one is safe until everyone is there. ‘is not, “said the president. .

According to the president, the capacity and pace of all countries in the face of COVID-19, especially the implementation of the vaccination program, has been grossly disproportionate.

Referring to the statement by UN Secretary-General António Guterres regarding the wide gap in access to vaccines, Widodo alluded to how people in most of the richer countries have been vaccinated, while more 90 percent of the African population has not even received a single dose.

Of the nearly 6 billion doses of coronavirus vaccine administered worldwide, only 2% have been distributed in Africa, compared to nearly 80% in high and upper middle income countries, he said.

These data highlight the deep inequalities in the global response to the pandemic, he said. In addition, discrimination against certain types of vaccines has also widened inequalities and created an uneven recovery, he added.

“Politicization and discrimination against vaccines continues. They must be resolved with real attempts,” said the president.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, as co-chair of the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC) engagement group, proposed two solutions to address vaccine inequalities: increase production and implement a sharing mechanism doses.

“Vaccine producers must be able to increase their production capacity. It is time for developing countries to be included in the global vaccine supply chain,” the foreign minister said in an online press release Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Increasing the production or supply of vaccines is seen as a significant effort to reach the goal of immunizing 70 percent of the world’s population by mid-2022, she noted.

To achieve this goal, the WHO has said the world needs at least 11 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, she said.

“When we talk about the vaccine supply chain, I mention that the establishment of an mRNA vaccine manufacturing center that was carried out in South Africa should be replicated in other regions to accelerate the increase in vaccine production, ”Marsudi said.

In addition to seeking increased production, Indonesia also continued to encourage the mechanism of dose sharing between countries with excess vaccine doses and low and middle income countries, she added.

Marsudi stressed the importance for countries with excess vaccine doses to share their doses more transparently, communicate delivery times and avoid sharing of expired vaccine doses.

In a recent meeting with the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) Board of Directors and COVAX AMC Engagement Group Co-Chairs, Marsudi also expressed concern about the trend towards vaccine discrimination, to the result of entry bans imposed by several countries on cross-border travelers even if they had received vaccines approved for emergency use by WHO.

There are also countries that allow foreign nationals to enter their territory as long as they have received a recall recognized by their authority, she said.

“During the meeting, I asked WHO, Gavi and the COVAX Center to make a joint effort to prevent this vaccine discrimination. The Gavi board is also very concerned about this discrimination and will try to address it with the WHO, ”Marsudi said.

Indonesia also urged the international community to strengthen the global health security system by enhancing the role of WHO to prevent future pandemics, she added.

In this case, a new mechanism is needed to build global health resilience – in terms of funding, vaccines, drugs, medical services and health workers – quickly and consistently across countries, she said. declared.

“This pandemic has shown us the importance of international cooperation,” Marsudi said.

