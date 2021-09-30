Goldman Reports $ 8.2 Trillion Worse Threat Than Evergrande China

Shanghai skyline along the Huangpu River, China.

The real concern about the China Evergrande The default drama is the inevitable paranoia where there is smoke that accompanies debt stumbles.

The most disturbing of these fires, according to Goldman Sachs analysts, is the surge in local government debt levels that President Xi Jinpings’ men have done their best to hide. The default problems of the world’s most indebted real estate development appear to be small embers compared to the $ 8.2 trillion of local authority funding vehicles exceptional.

And these are only the LGFVs that we know of. The data Goldmans Maggie Wei highlights is from late 2020. Obviously, the tally may be significantly higher now. Ten months ago, these hidden investment plans had reached 53 trillion yuan, compared to 16 trillion yuan, or $ 2.47 trillion, in 2013. They now represent about 52% of the gross domestic product of China, exceeding the official amount of outstanding public debt.

In other words, as frightening as the $ 300 billion Evergrande story may be, Xis’ government has much bigger problems on its hands. Most acute: to prevent GDP this year from falling too below the 6% that Beijing hoped to produce without adding to nations’ bubble problems.

The forces behind local governments sitting on vehicle financing debt worth twice the size of Germany’s GDP date back to 2008. Even before the Lehman Brothers crisis, the dynamics of the Communist Party encouraged municipal borrowing frenzy. . The way in which local authorities attracted attention in Beijing and gained national notoriety produced above-average GDP rates.

This prompted some twenty prefecture heads to engage in a sort of arms race for infrastructure. Metropolises have rushed to build skyscrapers, six-lane highways, international airports and hotels, white elephant stadiums, sprawling shopping districts and amusement parks and maybe even bid for a Guggenheim museum. While traveling in the Chinese hinterland, one often hears of imitation of the Bilbao effect.

After the subprime crisis, this strategy shifted into high gear. Local governments were a key driver used by President Hu Jintao to avert the worst of the global financial crisis. Ditto with the men of Xis when the Covid-19 crisis arrived in early 2020.

The problem with China’s LGFV boom is the opacity that accompanies it. Despite all their talk about giving market forces a decisive role since 2012, Chinese leaders have made the country less transparent. The credit rating system has also failed to keep pace with the growth of Chinese capital markets.

The Guggenheim museum in Bilbao with “Mam”, the spider sculpture in front and the Iberdrola tower in … [+] return via the Nervin river.

Nowadays, international investment banks and news agencies fear that Chinese local governments’ debt bubble warnings could expose them to retaliation. Not very good for Asia’s biggest economy, as it provides the welcome mat for BlackRock, JPMorgan, UBS and others rushing in.

Local government borrowing programs tackle another smoky concern: China’s massive shadow banking universe. True, the Chinese government, as part of efforts to curb parallel bank, targeted more than $ 1 trillion in opaque products marketed as low risk and high return. Too often, these so-called cash management products have funneled money to riskier borrowers such as developers.

In June, the People’s Bank of China and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission banned these products from purchasing bonds rated less than AA.

Yet, as Fitch Ratings analyst Janet Liu observes in a July 12 report, cash-based wealth management products have been an important source of funding for weak LGFVs that are struggling to secure their bank loans. We expect the change to reduce systematic risk in the long run, but reducing financing options for weak LGFVs will further weaken their financial flexibility.

This loss of flexibility could create short-term control problems. It also serves as a microcosm of nested risks that fester beneath the surface of an economy that Xi is making increasingly opaque. No wonder the woes of developers like Evergrande disrupt global markets.

No wonder, either, that some of the world’s largest investors accept yuan-denominated assets. For every Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, singing the praises of China Inc., there is a warning from George Soros about the tragic mistake made by those rushing to mainland markets. Somewhere in between, people like Cathie Bois, the CEO of Ark Invest is struggling to determine whether China’s technological crackdown is a reason to buy or sell yuan assets.

Count $ 1.75 trillion from the Government of Japan’s Pension Investment Fund, the the biggest in the world, among these. He now says he won’t even include China’s yuan-denominated sovereign debt in his portfolio. The timing is bad for China: FTSE Russell is about to start adding Chinese debt to its benchmark global bond index.

In July, GPIF Chairman Masataka Miyazono said the investment whale should be careful when investing in Chinese debt. And now, Xis China gets the answer from Miyazonos. The bigger question, of course, is how the chaos of Evergrande collides with excessive local government debt as Xi pulls the rug out of China’s tech sector.

If you smell the smoke from the greater China area, you have a very wealthy company.