Turkey, EU to discuss visa liberalization process next month





The visa liberalization process in Turkey will be discussed again, as over the next month Turkish authorities and European Union officials will meet again to discuss this process, as well as other priority topics such as migration, home affairs and security. Such an announcement was made by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakc, reports SchengenVisaInfo.com. According to him, the visa-free travel process between Turkey and EU countries would allow more than 20 million Turkish citizens to travel to European countries for tourism purposes and get involved in other sectors in European countries such as the service, business and transport sectors. “We will also analyze whether we can bring a new perspective to the Turkey-EU migration issue”, Kaymakc pointed out while stressing that providing funds to migrants and refugees in Turkey does not solve the problem. Regarding the matter, earlier this month Kaymakc said that “Turkey’s accession to the EU is not a fiction but a strategic vision and will be the most beneficial accession to the EU when the Turkish candidate in the negotiations fulfills the objective criteria for membership.” On December 16, 2013, the visa liberalization dialogue between the EU and Turkey was launched, following the EU-Turkey readmission agreement. The visa liberalization process aims to abolish visa requirements for Turkish citizens and allow them to travel to countries in the Schengen area for short stays, in particular up to 90 days over a period of 180 days. In order to finalize such a process, the Turkish authorities have continuously tried to meet the requirements demanded by the European Commission; however, the process has not yet been finalized. Last year Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the EU should abolish visa requirements for Turkish citizens who plan to visit EU countries if they want the situation refugees and migrants on the Turkish-Greek border be resolved. Previously, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stressed that the visa liberalization process with countries in the Schengen zone was one of the country’s main priorities. Turkey is home to more than five million refugees, especially after the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011. However, the issue of migration and refugees has sparked much discussion among the Turkish authorities. SchengenVisaInfo.com Previously, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut avuolu said that if the EU does not grant visa-free access to Schengen zone countries to Turkish citizens, the government will suspend the migrant agreement reached with the ‘EU in 2016.

