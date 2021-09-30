57 investigators who fail civic knowledge test bid farewell to KPK





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Fifty-seven Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigators, who previously failed the civic knowledge test, bid the commission farewell on Thursday on their last working day. At the end of their working hours, the 57 dismissed KPK staff made a long walk from the KPK main office building at Rasuna Said Road in South Jakarta to the Learning Center building. anti-corruption (ACLC) of the KPK, located 500 meters from the anti-graft headquarters. Among the 57 people who joined the long march were the former KPK principal investigator, Novel Baswedan, the former director of the KPK promotion and anti-corruption campaign department, Giri Suprapdiono, and the former head of the KPK. KPK Staff Union Yudi Purnomo Harahap. After arriving at the KPK ACLC building, the 57 dismissed employees said goodbye to each other. At the farewell ceremony, former KPK investigator Mr. Praswad Nugraha said the 57 former KPK staff would establish the Indonesian Memanggil Institute (Indonesia Calling) IM57 + to continue their fight against corruption in the country. The institute will serve as a platform for dismissed KPK staff to continue their fight against corruption by organizing anti-corruption discussions and education and will serve as an anti-corruption watchdog, he said. Related News: Don’t Firing KPK Investigators Who Fail Civic Knowledge Test: MP “The IM57 + Institute will serve as a platform to unite and continue our fight to eradicate corruption from this country,” Nugraha said in the ACLC building. Meanwhile, Baswedan’s wife Rina Emilda, who also joined the long march, expressed pride in her husband’s anti-corruption fight and affirmed her continued support despite the fact that he no longer works for the KPK. “My presence here is not only to pick up my husband at home but also to express my pride in having accompanied him from his days to the police, then to the KPK, until his last day at the KPK today” , remarked Emilda. Previously, the KPK had granted honorable discharge to the 57 KPK investigators who had failed a civic knowledge test and designated September 30, 2021 as their last working day. The civic knowledge test has become the famous cause of the country’s fight against corruption, and some parties have launched protests, calling the test a ploy to target high-level KPK investigators investigating major corruption cases. On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, the head of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, had announced his intention to recruit former employees of the KPK within the Criminal Investigation Unit of the National Police in order to strengthen the Directorate. corruption crimes. General Prabowo said he communicated his intention to President Joko Widodo in a letter sent on September 24, 2021. He said the president replied in the affirmative on September 27 and asked him to coordinate with the relevant ministries. for the recruitment process. Related news: Recruitment of former KPK employees to strengthen the fight against corruption: expert

Related News: Indonesian Student Executive Council Makes Anti-Corruption Key Agenda

