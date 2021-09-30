Pakistan’s first HVDC power transmission line commissioned





Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates the 600kV Matiari-Lahore transmission project. Image Credit: PID

Islamabad: Pakistan’s first high voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line connecting the southern region of Karachi to Lahore in the northeast region was officially launched on Thursday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated the 660 kV (kilovolts) Matiari-Lahore HVDC transmission line. The 886 km long project was built as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The state-of-the-art HVDC system will help reduce power loss as Pakistan is currently facing 17% line loss during the transmission and distribution of electricity on the power grid resulting in losses of billions of rupees, the prime minister said.

The country’s first HVDC line project stretches from Matiari in Sindh to Lahore in Punjab province and will be capable of transmitting up to 4,000 MW of electricity. At least 1,973 towers were built as part of the project.

Reduce transmission bottlenecks

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said the government completed the landmark project on schedule despite restrictions related to the pandemic. The project is now operational after vigorous testing over the past six months. The HVDC system will reduce transmission bottlenecks and technical losses and improve the reliability of the transmission network, he said. Transmission and distribution remain the weakest link in the country’s electricity sector, causing blackouts at peak times.

Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong said the new power project will improve the safety and reliability of the grid system, optimize power distribution throughout the country and reduce the cost of electricity. The project was operationalized under the CPEC, which brought $ 25.4 billion in investment to Pakistan and generated 75,000 jobs, he said.

What is CCHT?

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) is a high capacity long distance transmission system with considerably lower losses. It can also efficiently integrate renewable energies while improving the quality, stability and reliability of energy.

Highlights 4,000 MW of electricity transmission capacity 1,973 towers built 886 km long stretch from Sindh to Punjab

Project details

The implementation agreement and the transport services agreement for the project were signed in 2018, while the initial construction started in December 2018. The project reached commercial operation on September 1, 2021. The project of $ 1.65 billion transport was developed on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis by the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) via the special purpose company Pak Matiari-Lahore Transmission. After 25 years of operation, ownership of the transmission line will pass to the state-owned National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/world/asia/pakistan/pakistans-first-hvdc-power-transmission-line-begins-operations-1.82639642 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos