Punjab CM Charanjit Channi requests the intervention of Prime Minister Modi not to postpone the purchase of paddy





Image Source: PTI Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi addresses a press conference in Chandigarh. On Thursday, the new Chief Minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to advise the Ministry of Food and Public Distribution to immediately withdraw its letter of postponing the purchase of paddy to October 11 . The chief minister’s office has asked the prime minister to allow Punjab to start procurement operations from October 1. The Center postponed the purchase of Kharif paddy in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday until October 11, as crop maturity is delayed due to recent heavy rains. Paddy supply for the 2021-22 Kharif marketing season in Punjab was due to start from October 1, while in Haryana it officially started from September 25. The procurement operation is undertaken by the central government nodal agency, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) as well as state agencies. “It has been reported that due to recent heavy rains in Punjab and Haryana, paddy maturity has been delayed,” the Union Food Ministry said in a statement. Taking into account the interests of farmers and in order to avoid any inconvenience for them, the ministry decided that the purchase of paddy at the minimum support price would start from October 11 in these two states, he said. . All agencies have been urged to take the necessary steps to undertake the purchase of paddy from October 11 in Punjab and Haryana, he added. The Center has set a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1,960 per cwt for “A” grade paddy, while Rs 1,940 per cwt for common grade paddy for the 2021-22 Kharif marketing season. The Punjab is a major contributor to the central pool as, on average, more than 100 lakh tonnes of rice are purchased in this state. From Haryana, less than 45 tons of lakh rice are purchased during a kharif marketing season. (With PTI entries) READ ALSO |Not with Congress now, won’t let Sidhu win out of nowhere, says captain Amarinder Singh READ ALSO | Pakistan to profit from Punjab episode: Kapil Sibal questions congressional decisions Latest news from India

