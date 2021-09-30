Allegations of investigation into suspected corruption in village funds ‘ignored’, Garut residents sue President Jokowi





Two families from Brebes, in central Java, live on bamboo stilts because the state of their house is very fragile and unsuitable for habitation. According to the local village chief, the budget of the village fund cannot be allocated to the renovation of uninhabitable houses.

Asep Muhidin, a resident of Garut, West Java, sued President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Garut DPRD chairman before the Bandung District Administrative Court (PTUN). The lawsuit concerns the slow execution of the decision of the Bandung Administrative Court which won his case, in the alleged embezzlement of Rs 8 billion of village funds in the Garut regency. “I lodged a complaint for the silence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia and the President of the Garutter Regency DPRD regarding the implementation of the law,” he told the Bandung Administrative Court on Tuesday (28 / 9/2021). According to him, the lawsuit against President Jokowi and the President of Garut DPRD is considered important, to remind the government of the government’s silence in the execution of court decisions concerning allegations of corruption in the use of village funds. . “Thus, the Bandung PTUN sent a letter to the president and president of the DPRD of the Garut regency, but since July 2021, the president and the president of the DPRD of the Garut regency have not responded to the letters of the PTUN. “, did he declare. In the decision, Asep found that the state had suffered material and immaterial damage due to the government’s lack of response. “It is a rule of law, the law must be balanced. Everyone obeys and obeys the law,” he said. In the previous PTUN decision which already has permanent legal force or inkrah, it is stated that the Secretary of the Inspection of the Garut Regency of the Garut Regency must provide a report on the results of the examination of the village fund in the Regency of Garut in 2017. “I don’t know what is behind the results of the village cash register review at Garut Regency,” he said with surprise. Previously, the Garut Regency Inspectorate found that the village fund budget of around Rs 6 billion had not been returned by the Garut Regency government to the public treasury, recently part of it was returned. , leaving 4 billion rupees. “Where is the remaining 4 billion rupees of state money going? Why is there no effort to return them,” he said. With the lawsuit, Asep hopes President Jokowi and Garut DPRD chairman will immediately recommend Garut’s regional secretary to implement the court’s decision, disclosing the alleged corruption case. “The silence of the president and the chairman of Garut DPRD violated the laws regulated by law, in particular law number 30 of 2015 concerning the government,” he said. In addition, the review efforts (KP) currently being carried out by the Garut Regional Government are considered not to impede the process of executing the decision of the Bandung Administrative Court. “Article 66 paragraph 2 concerning the judiciary stipulates that the KP does not hinder or stop the execution of the decision”, he declared.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.liputan6.com/regional/read/4670387/tuntutan-usut-dugaan-korupsi-dana-desa-dicuekin-warga-garut-gugat-presiden-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos