The need for an Indo-Pacific treaty organization is crucial

In his speech to the United Nations General Assembly, President Biden called for a new era in which the United States will use relentless diplomacy instead of military might to resolve global crises. He said the United States does not want a cold war with China, but will compete vigorously with the party state. We applaud his vision but continue to question the validity of Bidens' strategy.

Our main concern is that there has been such a de facto cold war since 1989 because former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping mistakenly perceived that the United States was behind the pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square. The United States has become the main target of the communist regime’s campaign against China’s anti-peaceful development. Then, in late 2012, Xi Jinping came to power and escalated the Cold War against the United States with his Wolf warrior aggression. Xi recently announced that the United States is China biggest threat and the source of global chaos. This month, the Xinhua News Agency, official spokesperson for Chinese propaganda, published a report claiming that the United States is the greatest destroyer of international peace after WWII.

In such a toxic environment, diplomacy alone cannot solve the problems between the two countries. China sees the confrontation as a struggle to the death between declining capitalism and the rise of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Given the relentless betrayal of the Chinese Communist Party, the West and its allies cannot expect China to compete peacefully within the existing rules of the game. When it comes to strategic competition, China will do so on its terms, and likely with unrestricted war at some point.

When President Biden and Prime Ministers Scott Morrison of Australia and Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom announced the AUKUS Agreement, the Global Times, another Chinese propaganda outlet, wrote an op-ed that exposed Australians bare that China would punish Australia by killing its soldiers in the South China Sea as a warning to others. The editorial threatened that Chinese missiles would hit targets on Australian soil if the Land Down Under dared to fight the People’s Liberation Army in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea. It sounds like a real threat of war.

The question is not whether the United States wants another Cold War, but how it should respond to the one China is already waging in an effort to establish a China-centric world order that supersedes American world leadership. . In our opinion, AUKUS is the right answer to the Chinese threats, but it is only a first step. Military cooperation must go further and include capacity building for Australia and those of Japan, India and Taiwan.

This should include developing Japan’s ability to deal with Chinese nuclear threats. Without rearming Japan, Australia and Taiwan, they might not be able to cope with the war challenges that China imposes on them. Taiwan is a crucial case: The United States is required by law to ensure that the country can defend itself, but arms sales have been slow compared to China’s rapid arms race, which has resulted in a disproportionate gap in Taiwan’s defenses. U.S. and Allied navies should make regular stops in Taiwan and move towards establishing bases there to increase deterrence.

The United States continues to play the leadership role necessary to counter China’s global ambition, but it should also allow and encourage its allies to take initiatives to confront China. For example, the UK has deep ties and expertise with Hong Kong business and could formulate strategies and propose actions. Japan is at the forefront of the Chinese threat and could gain a better understanding of China and the region; the United States should delegate more military leadership and responsibility to Japan.

The United States could improve the existing liberal order by strengthening democracy in the Indo-Pacific. He should not be afraid to criticize India for its human rights violations and should help the country improve its economic development and political system. Likewise, we must encourage the Vietnamese Communists to form political reforms, but be careful not to alienate Vietnam in the process.

We are long past the risk management stage with China. The best way to avoid an armed confrontation is form an Indo-Pacific treaty organization to maintain peace and stability and promote prosperity in the region, an alliance inspired by NATO.

China has become a disruptive, destabilizing actor, a real source of chaos. Diplomacy, even implacable, will not change anything. The United States must ensure that all democracies take concerted action against China. It is essential to advance an Indo-Pacific alliance as a key step towards the victory of the cold war, and potentially a hot war, with China.

Lianchao Han is vice president ofCitizen power initiatives for China. After the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989, he was one of the founders of the Independent Federation of Chinese Students and Scholars. He worked in the United States Senate for 12 years, as legislative counsel and policy director for three senators.

Bradley A. Thayer is the co-author ofHow China sees the world: Han centrism and the balance of power in international politics.