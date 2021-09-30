PM Modi launches campaign to make India waste-free





Urban India generates nearly 0.15 million tonnes of municipal solid waste per day, of which only 68% is collected for disposal



The Ghazipur landfill near Delhi. Photo: Agnimirh Basu / CSE The Ghazipur landfill near Delhi. Photo: Agnimirh Basu / CSE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U 2.0) on October 1, 2021, to make all Indian cities “waste free”. Along with this, Modi will also be the flag of the second phase of the Atal Mission for Urban Rejuvenation and Transformation (AMRUT 2.0). The SBM-U 2.0, with an expenditure of Rs. 1.41 lakh crore, aims to make Indian cities “garbage free” and all urban local bodies (ULBs) open defecation free. “The mission will focus on the source separation of solid waste, using the principles of 3Rs (reduce, reuse, recycle), the scientific treatment of all types of municipal solid waste (MSW) and the remediation of old landfills for effective management of solid waste, “said a press release from the Press Information Office, said. There has been an explosion in DSM production in Indian cities due to a booming population and even faster urbanization. This has seriously damaged the environment and public health and strained the ability of ULBs to collect, transport, treat and scientifically dispose of solid waste. A concise overview of municipal solid waste in India: Urban India alone generates nearly 0.15 million tonnes per day (TPD) of DSM, with per capita production of between 0.30 and 0.45 kg per day.

The volume of waste is expected to reach 165 million tonnes by 2031 and 436 million tonnes by 2050, if existing policies, programs and management strategies are not properly addressed.

An environmentally sound and economically viable management of solid waste is the sole responsibility of legally prescribed ULBs.

Due to lack of policy and technological interventions, non-cooperation among stakeholders and inefficient collection mechanisms, solid waste management services are inefficiently managed by Indian municipalities. As a result, a large part of the residents do not benefit from waste collection services.

Of the 62 million tonnes of waste generated annually in India, only 68 percent is collected, of which only 28 percent is processed by municipal companies.

Thus, at present, only 19% of the total waste produced in the country is treated and more than 80% is disposed of in an unscientific way in landfills.

The Waste-to-energy report (2014) estimated that unmonitored waste has the potential to generate 439 MW of electricity (from 32,890 TPD of combustible waste, including derived fuel or RDF), 1.3 million cubic meters of biogas per day or 72 MW of electricity from biogas and 5.4 million metric tons of compost per year to support agriculture.

Collection and recycling is not carried out efficiently in many parts of the country. Solid wastes from industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and demolition (C&D) and other processes typically contain feedstock in the form of scrap, such as ferrous and non-ferrous metals, plastics and glass, which can be potentially recycled for various lucrative applications. However, recycling rates are low by international standards.

The decline in recycling in India is attributed to a wide range of reasons such as lack of social awareness, socio-political barriers, inefficient collection and segregation mechanisms, and lack of appropriate infrastructure and technologies.

It is important to note that the commitment of formal waste management companies remains low, mainly due to insufficient funds, lack of legal advice, weak sector development and lack of tacit know-how. on sustainable waste management companies. Therefore, in many developing countries, including India, waste collection and material recycling activities are mainly carried out by the informal waste sector. Various studies have revealed that in developing countries, the contribution of the informal sector to the recovery of materials from municipal waste is much higher than formal waste management services.

According to the Solid Waste Management Rules (2016), “informal waste collectors” include individuals, associations or waste traders who are involved in sorting, selling and purchasing recyclable materials. The Solid Waste Rules (2016) define a “waste collector” as a person informally engaged in the collection and recovery of reusable and recyclable solid waste, from the source of waste generation to the sale of waste to recyclers. directly or through intermediaries.

The informal sector is often not officially licensed, recognized and recognized, apart from the fact that it potentially contributes to city waste recycling practices by collecting, sorting, treating, storing and marketing waste in the recycling value chain. .

Indian households, street trash merchants (degrees) and waste collectors collectively collect nearly 1.2 to 2.4 million tonnes of newspapers, 2.4 to 4.3 million tonnes of mixed cardboard and paper, more than 1.3 million tonnes of glass, over 2.6 million tonnes of scrap metal and 4-6.2 million tonnes of other recyclable materials each year.

Overall, 30-60% of all paper and board, 50-80% of all plastics and almost 100% of all glass bottles made in India are recycled.

The annual production of plastic waste is almost 3.36 million tonnes, which means that 2 to 2.35 million tonnes are recycled. However, studies on waste material flows estimate that around 6.5 to 8.5 million tonnes of plastic are recycled in India. The differences in number could be due to the fact that a significant fraction of plastic waste is recycled informally by waste collectors and Kabadiwala associations and is not reflected in the formal chain of waste management. This shows how the recycling of plastic waste fractions is possible thanks to the interventions of the informal sector in the waste chain.

Although it is difficult to get reliable estimates of the number of people involved in this work, it has been reported that the informal waste economy employs around 0.5-2% of the world’s urban population (2, 49 to 2.8 billion people), which gives approximately number of about 12.5 to 56 million people.

Waste pickers alone represent 0.1% of India’s urban workforce. According to another study, nearly 1.7 million urban poor are engaged in collecting 15-20% of MSD generated in India. This does not include the many companies working informally and reprocessing units in the formal and informal sectors involved in waste management, which are likely to underestimate the statistics.

There were around 5,511 plastic recycling units in industrial estates in 60 Indian cities in 2010-2011, of which only 2,108 (38%) were registered. Likewise, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has specifically established 5,695 informal waste recycling units with a staff of over 40,000 employees in different parts of Delhi. (Source: Center for Science and the Environment) We are a voice for you; you have been a great support to us. Together, we are building independent, credible and courageous journalism. You can help us more by making a donation. It will mean a lot to our ability to bring you news, insights and analysis from the field so that we can make changes together.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.downtoearth.org.in/news/waste/pm-modi-launches-campaign-to-make-india-garbage-free-79472

