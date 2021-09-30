Erdogan’s personalized diplomacy with Putin may have been the focal point of the Sochi summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met for the first time in 18 months in the Russian Black Sea city of Sochi on September 29 for talks which were to focus on rising tensions in the province of Syria held by the rebels Idlib.

The two leaders last met on March 5, 2020 in Moscow to reach a ceasefire agreement after a violent escalation in Idlib that claimed the lives of dozens of Turkish soldiers. Erdogan and Putin have had 26 face-to-face meetings since a serious crisis in bilateral relations following Turkey’s crash of a Russian jet in November 2015.

In the footage made available to the media, the two leaders appeared to be enjoying a relaxed conversation ahead of their meeting in Sochi, which surprisingly ended without a press conference.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Erdogan said: I especially think it will be very beneficial to continue to strengthen Turkey-Russia relations. Our common approaches to Syria are of great importance. Peace there depends on Turkey-Russia relations. He stressed the importance of cooperation in the defense industry and said Turkey would continue to collaborate with Russia on S-400 air defense systems, the purchase of which earned Ankara US sanctions. Putin, for his part, stressed the importance of economic ties with Turkey. The two leaders avoided problematic topics in their statements to the press.

Unlike previous talks, Erdogan and Putin were not accompanied by respective delegations and an official Turkish interpreter during the meeting, which lasted around two and a half hours. Oddly enough, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu were absent from Erdogan’s entourage in Sochi. Turkish intelligence chief Hakan Fidan and two presidential assistants, spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and communications chief Fahrettin Altun, stood out in his delegation.

Considering the amount of time spent on the translation, it is unlikely that the actual discussion between Erdogan and Putin lasted more than an hour and a quarter, which seems too short for their first face-to-face in 18 months and the multitude thorny topics on the agenda, such as the expected withdrawal of Turkish forces and Turkish-backed groups north of the key M4 motorway in Syria, leaving control of the road to Damascus; mutual establishment of safe trade corridors or crossings on either side of the road; efforts to draft a new constitution for Syria, not to mention other issues such as Libya, the Eastern Mediterranean and the Black Sea; Turkey is developing its military technological cooperation with Ukraine; and energy issues, including the price of gas Turkey buys from Russia, which is due to be revised in three months.

So what was the main purpose of the meeting? For starters, it should be noted that Turkish-Russian relations became so personalized around Erdogan and Putin that any major issues ended up being discussed between the two. The fact that Erdogan did not feel the need to take his foreign minister to Sochi is the best illustration of how the institutional framework for the formulation and execution of Turkish foreign policy has turned out. collapsed and that decision-making was concentrated in the presidential palace. What did the two leaders discuss? Did Erdogan make any promises to Putin and in return for what? Did they also discuss their political perspectives? We’ll never know. And the Turkish state archives will only know what Erdogan is willing to share. This shows again that Turkish foreign policy as we knew it is no longer reduced to external relations aimed at ensuring the political survival of one person: Erdogan.

Since the length of the meeting left little time for detailed discussions of the outstanding issues, Erdogan and Putin likely only tested their respective intentions, made a few declarations of intent, and initiated cooperation. potential on issues of mutual importance, which in Erdogans case are most likely linked to his political fortunes in his country amid declining numbers in the polls and growing opposition calls for elections anticipated.

New areas of cooperation could have emerged in return for Russia’s help to Turkey on a number of issues Ankara is finding it increasingly difficult to deal with, including Libya, northwestern Syria. and the US military presence in northeastern Syria and its support for the defense of the Kurdish people. Units (YPG), a subsidiary of the Turkish Kurdistan Workers’ Party, which Ankara considers a terrorist group. Speaking to reporters on the return flight from Sochi, Erdogan mentioned potential cooperation with Russia in new areas such as space technology, joint rocket launches to space from land and naval platforms, and joint production of submarines and other ships.

Commenting on Ankara’s controversial purchase of the S-400, Erdogan made remarks that would certainly raise eyebrows in Washington and other Western capitals. The process on the S-400 issue is ongoing, he said. It is out of the question for us to take a step back. We talked about all of this in detail and discussed how we might take it to the next level.

This author believes that it is quite possible that the two leaders also discussed the fundamentals of how they could keep their bromance on the road. This could be one reason why the meeting ended without a joint statement or press conference. Analysts should now focus on upcoming developments on the ground and on the steps Erdogan and Putin are taking to get clues as to what has been discussed behind closed doors.

Although the meeting ended in an atmosphere of calm content, various ups and downs are to be expected in bilateral relations in the coming period, particularly in Syria. Russia is likely to lead a military offensive on Idlib, albeit a partial one. The operation might not take place immediately, pending the resolution of technical issues, but Russia appears determined to tighten its land and air grip on Idlib.

On Ukraine and Crimea, two of the most controversial issues between Turkey and Russia, the two sides should maintain their balanced positions within the framework of mutual understanding. Still, Moscow could retaliate against Ankara’s position on Crimea by deepening cooperation with the YPG in Syria.

As for Azerbaijan and its territorial conflict with Armenia, Ankara and Moscow would prefer to maintain the existing regional balance. The Turkish-Russian joint observation mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, the scene of occasional low-intensity conflicts, stands out as the only problem-free zone between the two countries.

After the meeting in Sochi, the future of Turkish-Russian relations appears more and more linked to the political future of Erdogan first and then to that of Putin.

The answer to why Erdogan is keen on personalizing foreign policy has two sides. First, he wants to be the main interlocutor in Turkey’s foreign relations, especially with heavyweights like Russia, the United States and Europe. All of Turkey’s foreign policy decisions are currently shaped accordingly. Foreign leaders such as Putin and US President Joe Biden are expected to personally engage with Erdogan in resolving any bilateral issues.

Secondly, Erdogans claims to be the main interlocutor serves to strengthen his image at home the pro-government media often calls him a world leader and pushes national propaganda, mainly among his own base, that Turkey under Erdogan has become stronger and more influential on the international scene.

The pro-Erdogan Daily sabah, for example, headlined an article about Erdogan’s trip to Sochi as President Erdogan to pressure Putin to restore peace to Idlib as if the Turkish leader had the upper hand. In fact, he had a rather weak hand, moving towards Sochi in the middle serious economic problems home and after a disappointing trip to New York for the United Nations General Assembly where he did not meet Biden.

Under Erdogan’s leadership and reflecting his personal style, Turkey’s foreign relations have become an overly personalized affair that is often confrontational, contentious, and laden with demagoguery and boastfulness. It seems that Putin is the leader who analyzes this style of foreign policy the best and manages to use it to his advantage. Whether Biden is as willing as Putin to welcome Erdogan will become clear in late October, when the Turkish and US presidents are expected to meet on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Rome.