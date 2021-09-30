Three Jokowi ministers visit the Wuling factory, what’s up?





Liputan6.com, Jakarta – In order to support Wuling Motors (Wuling) to enter the era of electrification of electric vehicles together in the country, three ministers of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited the Wuling factory in Cikarang, West Java on Thursday ( 30/9/2021). Jokowi’s three ministers are Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, Minister of Transport (Menhub) Budi Karya Sumadi and Minister of Health (Menkes) Budi Gunadi Sadikin. Accompanied by Wuling Motors CEO Shi Guoyong and Wuling Motors Vice President Arif Pramadana, the three ministers saw the vehicle production process at the Wuling plant which implemented the Global Manufacturing System (GMS) .

Not only that, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar and Minister of Health Budi Gunadi had time to try out the Wuling Electric Car in a limited area of ​​Wuling Headquarters. The two electric cars that were tested were the Wuling E100 and the Mini EV. On one occasion, Wuling Motors CEO Shi Guoyong explained the future development plans for Wuling electric vehicles currently marketed in China as well as the different technologies held by each line. He said that a number of Wuling electric car models that have been released in China, such as E100, E200, E300, Mini EV, have received positive responses. This is evidenced by sales where Wuling dominates the electric vehicle market in China with sales of 200,000 units (January-July 2021). GSEV platform technology includes passenger vehicles and driverless logistics, 5G connectivity and cloud computing. Thus, Wuling already has a series of EV products and innovations tailored to the needs of the Indonesian market. “We really want to bring the technology and invest to enter the era of vehicle electrification. Of course, Wuling also needs the support of the government to jointly develop the electric vehicle ecosystem in Indonesia,” said Shi Guoyong. in its official statement. * To know the veracity of the information circulating, please WhatsApp at the number 0811 9787 670 by simply typing in the desired keyword.

What is the taste of Wuling E100 electric car from China? How is this electric car different from other cars?

