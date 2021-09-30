Boris Johnson finally opens the door to bereaved Covid families who tell him “you screwed up”

Members of the bereaved families of those who died from Covid have met with Boris Johnson and called for justice with an investigation into the pandemic, including why so many more deaths have taken place in the north, have agreed.

On a rainy morning this week, five bereaved people, mourning loved ones who have passed away from Covid, went to the Rose Garden at number 10 Downing Street to meet with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Among them was Hannah Brady, daughter of Shaun, a factory worker in Wigan, Greater Manchester, and granddaughter of Margaret Brady, who died in a care home while her son was in intensive care.

I told the Prime Minister, I believe you were 55 when you caught Covid and were in intensive care, my father Shaun was 55 when he caught Covid and died, Hannah said.

I told him how daddy passed away, and the things that I think contributed to it, and the mistakes that still happen today. I told him: This is how wrong you were.

I showed him my favorite picture of my dad, then a picture of him on a fan. I have never shown this photo to anyone before. I didn’t want other families to see it because it would be too upsetting because of their own loved ones, so I just showed it to her. The only two people who have ever seen this photo are me and the Prime Minister.

The heartbreaking irony of their Rose Garden reunion has not escaped Hannah and none of those representing the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group. It was in the same location that a man in a white shirt sat at a trestle table during the May 2020 heatwave to give a now infamous press conference on a trip to Barnard Castle.

We were all aware that a man had sat in that same garden without telling the truth, Hannah, 25, a trainee teacher, says of Dominic Cummings’ appearance. We all felt the enormous importance.

I was sitting where he was sitting when he was telling all these lies and we were there to speak our truth.

The trip was emotionally draining for family members, but they managed to get the Prime Minister to commit to appointing a Covid probe chairperson before the end of the year, as well as a series of other promises.

Over the past few weeks, Hannah and Matt Fowler, who co-founded the Bereaved Families group after losing her father Ian, have spoken of their anguish at having written to Johnson seven times unanswered and being banned from the Conservative Party conference.

I think the pressure we put on contributed to another U-turn, Hannah said.

Families were also told that refusing requests to attend the Conservative conference was a mistake. Spokesman Nathan Oswin will go now, but not a grieving family member.

Two days before her visit to Downing Street, Hannah had been on our Real Britain fringe panel at the Labor Conference, speaking about her father Shaun, a quite decent man who hadn’t had a day off from illness at the Heinz factory in Wigan for 22 years. until he fell ill with the Covid.

Matt, 33, spoke about his father Ian Fowler, of Nuneaton, Warks, in whose footsteps he followed to become an engineer-in-training at Jaguar Land Rover. Ian was only 56 when he died in hospital.

Many in the audience were in tears as the couple spoke. Greater Manchester Underground Mayor Andy Burnham warned of the long journey grieving families face, but told them, I am with you.

Ian Fowler and Shaun Brady were both members of Unite the Union, and Unites Assistant General Secretary Steve Turner pledged the power of his union to help families fight for justice.

This is the nature of Covid and blockages, we have been cut off from each other. But the loneliness and isolation continued with our campaign, when we cannot get answers from the Prime Minister or the Health Secretary or many MPs.

We were greeted with a lot of silence. It is as if only people who have lost loved ones have been disturbed.

Having the support of Unite and Andy Burnham meant a lot. They have promised publicly and privately that they will do whatever they can to help.

Hannah returned to her home in Manchester with the Prime Minister’s pledge to appoint the inquiry chairman before Christmas, to conduct a traveling inquiry in different locations and to examine why the North has been so badly affected, and to examine the causes of the high death toll in Black and Asian communities. The bereaved families would also very much like the Prime Minister to declare the memorial wall they created near the Parliament’s official memorial to Covid.

With that, Mr Johnson would just say that I support him, it is very touching. This means that the Families Campaign Group will have to continue to maintain it.

The frustration for all families is that it should be they who are pushing the government to learn the lessons of the Covid pandemic.

I shouldn’t be here, Matt said at our side event.

Hannah added: I shouldn’t have to tell my dad and daughters stories. It shouldn’t be people mourning this fight.

The Covid has affected all layers of society. But this week we made progress and got some promises and we will keep them at that.