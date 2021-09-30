Marco Rubio is not embarrassed by Donald Trump’s “strong opinions” on January 6 electoral legitimacy





Months after President Donald Trump left the White House, US Senator Marco Rubio is still struggling to answer questions about his legacy.

During an interview with the Atlantic “Festival” event on Thursday, Rubio ignored elements of a question about whether he thinks Trump has a constructive influence on the GOP and politics, with how whose former president talks about January 6 and the election brought to light.

Trump told his supporters to “fight like hell” before storming the Capitol, at which time he did nothing to quell the violent assault on the building and the legislative process. Yet, in Thursday’s comments, Rubio ignored Trump’s denial of the attempted insurgency and the election’s legitimacy, saying it was just “strong opinions.”

“Well, I think he certainly has strong opinions and he gives those strong opinions,” Rubio conceded. “Some people agree with them and some don’t.”

Rubio then pivoted to safer ground, speaking of his belief in vaccinations, but his aversion to vaccination mandates.

In the past, Rubio has argued that Trump supporters bear “some responsibility” for the unrest on Capitol Hill, saying various “fools” and “crazy jobs” were not part of the conservative movement. These comments, made following the violence on Capitol Hill which delayed the certification of the presidential election, were not repeated for the Atlantic public.

Rubio preceded this functional escape by saying that Trump was the figurehead of the Republican Party and that it was inevitable that he would play a role in the campaigns to come.

“Donald Trump is the most popular, supported and influential Republican in the country. I think that speaks for itself as to the role he could play. It’s up to him to decide what role he wants to play, ”said Rubio. “You can’t let someone who’s the most popular, influential, and well-known Republican not be a factor in these races. It’s going to happen and that’s how it is.

“There are a lot of people who strongly support the president,” Rubio added. “Because even if they don’t agree with him on everything, they know he’s someone who is ready to fight. Someone who is ready to take the slingshots and arrows of those who are unfair in their coverage of the conservative movement.

Rubio went on to tell interviewer Kelly O’Donnell that people had established a “benchmark” with the current administration.

“And you’re like, yeah, Donald Trump tweeted things I didn’t agree with, or said this or said that, but we didn’t have this political chaos that we are seeing now,” Rubio said. .

The balance Rubio endures regarding Trump is a long-standing question, but it seems to be working fairly well for both men.

Trump has already approved Rubio’s re-election to the Senate. Rubio was memorably the deciding vote to acquit Trump in a Senate trial earlier this year over the Jan.6 incidents.

“The real purpose of this trial was to tar and pluck not only the rioters, but all those who supported the former president and any senator who refuses to vote to convict, the senator said in a statement after the vote. J voted for the acquittal of former President Trump because I will not let my anger at the January 6 criminal attack nor the political intimidation of the left lead me to support a dangerous constitutional precedent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://floridapolitics.com/archives/461564-rubio-trump-strong-opinions/

