



Sardar Qayyum thanks Prime Minister Khan for extending Rs. 500 billion mega package

MIRPUR [AJK]: September 30 (APP): Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said on Thursday that Prime Minister Khan gave the historic Rs. 500 billion development mega-package for socio-economic development and progress of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

While chairing a high-level meeting held on Thursday, he briefed participants on details of his recent meeting with the Pakistani prime minister and the historic mega development program for Azad Jammu Kashmir by the Pakistani government.

Outlining the highlights of the mega project, the AJK Prime Minister said the project was finalized during the meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan who is considering building and improving infrastructure for socio-elevation. economy of the people of Azad Kashmir. The mega development package included communication, modernization of highways and construction of tunnels, as well as solid waste management.

It also envisages improvement of infrastructure, reform of educational institutions, hydropower, IT, agriculture, livestock and industry, governance and law enforcement, tourism and forests.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan Niazi said the Pakistani Prime Minister’s 500 billion rupee package was the largest development package in Azad Kashmir history. This development package will be added to the current budget of Azad Jammu. and Kashmir. He said Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gave the biggest development package for the development and prosperity of Azad Kashmir.

The Pakistani prime minister has captured the hearts of the Kashmiri people by announcing the biggest package in history to help create job opportunities and make Azad Kashmir a model state, he said.

Qayyum said the package also reflects Imran Khan’s interest in building and developing Azad Kashmir and improving the standard of living of the people of the state. He said it would revolutionize the construction and development of Azad Kashmir. He said that in the last election, the people of Azad Kashmir expressed confidence in Imran Khan’s ideology and voted for his vision of construction, development and prosperity.

He said that the funds from the mega development package will be paid to Azad Kashmir in phases. In this regard, a meeting was held yesterday with the Federal Minister of Planning and Development, Asad Umar, during which an action plan and mega development packages for the socio-economic recovery of the population of the state have been finalized.

The chief secretary of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and other relevant officials were also present at the meeting.

The Prime Minister said that the Planning Commission of Pakistan, in collaboration with the government of Azad Kashmir, will finalize the mega-development package while focal points will be appointed for each sector of the mega-development projects in coordination with the Federal Ministry of Planning and Development.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan will ensure that projects are completed on time.

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir said that Prime Minister Khan is determined to change the fate of the people of Azad Kashmir and is taking all possible steps to transform Azad Kashmir into a model state to bring about social change. in the life of the people of the State.

He said that every sector of Azad Kashmir will be developed with the implementation of the historic development mega package. Special funds will be set aside for those living on the Line of Control and revolutionary measures will be taken to alleviate their suffering.

The AJK Prime Minister said that the development of tourism in the state would not only help increase the state’s income, but also create employment opportunities at the local level.

