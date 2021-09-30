Homeless Shelter Org quits Trump Golf Links deal





One of New York State’s largest homeless shelter operators has said it will ultimately not tackle the struggling Donald Trumps Golf Course in the Bronx.

Just two days after the city appears to have found a group to run the facility, an attorney for CORE Services Group, Inc. told executives in an email that the nonprofit had decided to pull out of the business. review, reported The City.

The deal was announced in a notice released Monday that revealed the city was planning to award a company called Ferry Point Links LLC a 13-year deal with the Parks Department to take over the 18-hole course. As previously reported by The City, the group shares an executive name, Jack Brown, and a mailing address with CORE Community Services.

The new operator is said to have arrived months after Mayor de Blasio announced that New York City was ending its business relationship with Donald Trump.

A spokesperson for the Department of Parks and Recreation previously told the outlet that CORE was in the process of partnering with Atlanta-based company Bobby Jones Links, which would handle the management of the course. The agency told The City after CORE’s announcement that the company would continue as a course operator.

Neither the Department of Parks nor Bobby Jones Links responded to a request for comment.

The parks department and the city’s concessions and concessions review committee are scheduled to hold a hearing on October 12. The new contract would begin on November 15, one day after the Trump Organizations deadline to leave the course.

The Jack Nicklaus-designed golf course is one of four contracts the city reviewed and ultimately rescinded in the wake of the Jan.6 uprising on the U.S. Capitol. Two Central Park ice rinks, the Central Park Carousel and the Bronx Golf Course have generated about $ 17 million in revenue per year for the Trump Organization, according to financial statements from former presidents reported by the Washington Post.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization told the New York Times the move amounted to political discrimination and vowed the company would vigorously fight the city’s decision. However, the city defended its legal basis by claiming that Trump reneged on his promise to attract a major tournament to the course.

