Turkish students continue to protest despite Erdogans arrests and accusations

IZMIR On the eighth day of their protests alongside other students for available dormitories and rentals, Beril Sengul and several of his friends were taken away from their sit-in in an Izmir park and taken to a police station .

We were released in the morning, Sengul, a student at Ege University, told GainTV on September 29, the day after the detention. We will not back down, because our demands make sense. We need more public dormitories because the current number does not meet our needs. We were just sitting in the park in a peaceful gathering; we don’t know why the police had to stop us.

Sengul and his friends are part of the Homeless Movement, formed by students who have camped in parks across Turkey since mid-September to protest the lack of public dormitories or affordable rents. The protests drew students from the western city of Canakkale to the southeastern metropolis of Diyarbakir.

The student unrest comes against a backdrop of growing public discontent with perceived mismanagement of the economy by governments and is likely to lower poll scores for ruling justice and development parties even further. . Up to 7 million young people will become eligible to vote in 2023 when presidential and legislative elections are to be held in tandem. MetroPOLL, an Ankara-based polling firm, said nearly half of young people surveyed disapproved of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The country’s annual inflation jumped to 19.25% in August, the highest in more than two years and above central bank expectations for 2021. Food and non-alcoholic beverages posted the largest year-over-year price increase at nearly 30%. Turks, especially those in big cities, complain that skyrocketing rent is no longer sustainable. Erdogan blamed the rise in food prices five major market chains who wanted to maximize profit and high rent on greedy owners, and he pledged to increase controls on both.

Erdogan’s reaction to student complaints has been to view them as a vicious campaign by those who create another version of Gezi’s protests, an allusion to the mass protests that swept the country in 2013. Beginning with a series of sit-ins at Istanbul’s Taksim Gezi Park to challenge urban development, the protests turned into a months-long camp in the heart of ‘Istanbul despite brutal police crackdowns.

This comparison was immediately mocked by the president of the center-right opposition party IYI, Meral Aksener. Welcome President Erdogans Terrorist of the Week Show, she tweeted. You are unable to take care of the students, unable to provide dormitories, and cannot perform the bare necessities of a welfare state, and then you dare to blame the students.

Youth protests have historically angered the state in Turkey, Professor Aysen Uysal, author of Politics in the Street, told Al-Monitor. This government, however, became more paranoid after young people played a key role in Gezi Park, a historical landmark that followed the Arab Spring. Student protests and park camping show that social inequality has become a hot issue.

In the early hours of September 28, police arrested 80 demonstrators who camped in several parks in Izmir and Istanbul following smaller operations in various other cities, including Ankara and Eskisehir the week before. In a short video, protesters in Izmir said they were handcuffed and mistreated by the police. They were kept for five hours and released in the morning.

The next day, the demonstrators took their protests elsewhere. In Istanbul, the Homeless People protesters showed up to intra-city ferries with their blanketsand said they would sleep on board. In Izmir, a group called Yurtsuzlar, or Those Without Dormitories, staged a demonstration in front of a shuttered dormitorySeptember 29. They took aim at Erdogan’s opulent lifestyle, chanting: We have no decent shelter while others live wildly in palaces.

Erdogan and his new Minister of Education Muharrem Kasapoglu firmly deny that the dormitories are insufficient. Our government has increased dormitory capacity to an unprecedented level, with one million [beds]Erdogan said at the opening ceremony of an elderly care unit in Istanbul on September 26. There are 8.4 million university students in Turkey, Erdogan bragged about it in February 2021. “Those who demonstrate are not students. You’re lying. Your lives are full of lies, the president accused.

A report released on September 27 by the youth wing of a social democratic think tank, SODEV GENC, argues that while the number of university students has risen to 7 million in Turkey, the capacity to public dormitories have declined. In the last year alone, 20 public dormitories run by the Credit and Boarding Institution for Higher Education of the Ministry of Education were closed, making it particularly difficult for university students to find dormitories. when face-to-face teaching resumed in October.

According to the report, in 2018-2019, there were over one million university students in Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul. The number of public dormitories nationwide was 674,672, just two-thirds of the million Erdogan claimed to be there. Last year, the number of beds in public dormitories fell by 426 in Istanbul, 196 in Ankara, 1,156 in Izmir and 17,341 beds in total.

The data we used comes from the government himself, including the 2019-2020 report from the Ministry of Education, told Al-Monitor Selim Cankara, spokesperson for SODEV GENC and student in international relations. So who is lying? Students, state data or the president?

Cankara said the AKP government let state-run dormitories collapse, mainly because it wanted to direct college students to dormitories run by religious communities and sects. Over the past decade, we have seen a sharp increase in the number of dormitories or student houses run by religious foundations. Our report made a conservative estimate that 17% of all dorms belong to these religious sects, but even that can be underestimated, he said.

Demands from student groups include handing over dormitories belonging to religious groups to the Ministry of Education for use as public dormitories, increasing the number and quality of public dormitories in general, and taxing a ceiling on rents near schools. Public subsidized dormitories cost around 300-400 Turkish Liras ($ 35-45) per month, but going to a private dormitory or renting an apartment can cost five to ten times as much. The minimum monthly wage in Turkey is $ 267.

In many cities, including Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir, municipalities have stepped in to help homeless people. Tunc Soyer, mayor of Izmir, said the municipality had rented two buildings to provide housing for university students at subsidized rates and established a fund for students in need. The mayors of Istanbul and Ankara have announced that they are opening municipal guesthouses for students.

But according to the government, this is all just a political position. The majority of the protesters are not even students, Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu said. Those who are students have never requested dormitories. Those who did were professional provocateurs, he told the official Anatolia news agency. He accused them of being affiliated with various terrorist groups and the LGBT movement.

Sengul dismissed the claims. It’s a real movement because there is a real problem, she said. We can have political opinions, but we do not represent any political party.

Like the Gezi Park protests eight years ago and the ongoing protests at Bogazici University, humor is part of the student toolkit and inspiration for comedy magazines. “Uykusuz”, the satirical weekly, featured a familiar figure who symbolizes state authority, angrily shouting at the students at the campsite Congratulations, you’ve raised the dollar again. “Leman”, another satirical magazine, published a special issue on Homeless People in which it shows a student using the sky as a quilt.

In a demonstration of support for the music sector, artist Ozan Cavusoglu composed a song for the demonstrators. Words included, There are thousands of us who cannot take shelter / Our poverty because of your wealth / We know how to share and fight / No wonder you are afraid of our light.

I wrote this when I heard about the protesters being detained by the police, Cavusoglu told Al-Monitor. I have a one month old daughter and I was touched because I felt that the students were taking a stand for her future as well. “