Electric Avenue singers’ lawsuit against Trump cleared – East Bay Times





In a ruling citing Andy Warhol, Jeff Koons and 2 Live Crew, a federal judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit against Donald Trump for using the ’80s hit Electric Avenue in a campaign video.

The lawsuit brought by singer-songwriter Eddy Grant alleges copyright infringement by the use of the song in a 55-second animated video that Trump tweeted on August 12, 2020. He portrays the Trump campaign as a sleek red train as Joe Biden rides a squeaky cart.

Due to Grants’ early complaints, Twitter deleted the video two weeks later.

In response to the complaint, the Trump campaign argued that the incorporation of the song’s videos qualified as fair use under copyright law.

The ruling by Judge John G. Koeltl of the Southern District of New York on Tuesday said the dealing was not transformative enough to be considered fair.

It is best described as a wholesale copy of music to accompany a political campaign ad, the brief said. The video does not parody the copyrighted song or use the song for commentary in any way.

In its review of creative works that use another artist’s product, the ruling refers to Warhol and Koons basing the artwork on photographs taken by other people, as well as 2’s song Pretty Woman. Live Crews, which the group called a parody of Roy Orbisons Oh, A Pretty Woman.

The most striking comparison is the use of two songs by Don Henley, The Boys of Summer and All She Wants to Do is Dance by the 2010 US Senate campaign of Orange County politician Chuck DeVore. Although, unlike the Trump ad, the DeVore ads altered song lyrics to disparage President Obama, Nancy Pelosi and Barbara Boxer, a judge ruled that they were not considered fair use as a parody , and Henley prevailed in its infringement action.

