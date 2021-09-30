Politics
China brings string of allegations against former law enforcement official Sun Lijun
A former top Chinese law enforcement official was kicked out of the Communist Party on Thursday in an explosion of accusations, indicating that the anti-corruption campaign that defined President Xi Jinping in his early years in office is a long way off to be over and could gain momentum as he seeks to remain as a leader.
Sun Lijun, as Deputy Minister of Public Security, had many connections across the justice system, including with a senior Chinese police official who served as Interpol chairman for nearly two years but is purging currently serving 13 years in China for bribery. socket.
Mr. Sun also had ties to high-profile cases in Hong Kong and overseas.
Party investigators, who said in April 2020 that Mr. Sun was under investigation, in Thursday’s notice did not specify any purpose of his investigation, but accused him of numerous personal irregularities, financial and political and expelled him from the political organization, indicating a formal prosecution. against him will follow.
The opinion of the Central Commission for Discipline of the Anti-Government Party accused Mr. Sun of rumors, deception, theft, extravagance and immorality, as well as disloyalty to the party, superstition and negligence in stopping the spread of Covid-19. The circumstances were particularly serious, the nature was particularly bad and the impact was extremely severe, the statement said.
Mr. Sun is unreachable. Under the Chinese system, he will be represented by a lawyer from the start of legal proceedings.
The Wall Street Journal reported links between Mr. Sun and a senior executive at Shenzhen Internet company Tencent Holdings Ltd.
, who was arrested for allegedly sharing illegal information from the social media app WeChat.
The Journal also reported that Mr. Sun was involved in a Chinese government proposal to help a former Malaysian prime minister by offering to monitor Journal reporters who were investigating the politicians’ connections to a troubled investment fund, 1MDB. .
The prosecution of senior Chinese officials for corruption has been a hallmark of Mr. Xis for nearly nine years as party leader. More such actions are possible next year ahead of a party convention in late 2022, where Xi is widely expected to run for a third term as leader, some analysts say.
Details of anti-corruption strikes are often obscure, but many have affected officials considered to be Xi’s rivals.
Now in his 50s, Mr. Sun is among the ousted officials who were once considered to be Mr. Xi’s political loyalists. His impeachment signaled the unfolding of a new wave of purges targeting those who once helped Xi consolidate power, according to a study last year by University of Victoria political science professor Guoguang Wu, published in China Leadership Monitor.
In the report, Mr. Wu identified a number of other relatively young police officers who had also fallen out of favor. The repeated purges in the public security apparatus are indicative of the emergence of a new model in elite politics that is characterized by continuous purges, according to Mr Wus’ diary.
Wu said Thursday that a reference in the allegations to Mr. Suns’ involvement in cliques likely indicates that his problems are also related to the behavior of other officials.
