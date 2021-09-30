US Marine under investigation for appearing at Trump rally





Marine who says he saved baby in Kabul by lifting child over walls outside Hamid Karzai International Airport is under investigation for appearing on stage with the former president Donald Trump at a recent political rally in Georgia.

Cpl. Hunter Clark was one of some 6,000 US troops guarding the airport last month as thousands of desperate people tried to enter to escape the Taliban. On September 25, Clark appeared on stage with Trump for just under a minute at a Save America rally in Perry, Georgia.

Clark quickly introduced himself as the guy who pulled the baby over the wall, adding that it’s definitely probably one of the greatest things I’ve done in my entire life.

The Navy went on to say, “I just want to thank all the support from everyone. It really means a lot and I’m happy to be home now.

Clark did not specify when he pulled a baby over the wall at Hamid Karzai International Airport. After this story was first published, Command Clarks told Task & Purpose he was not the Marine shown in a viral August 19 video hoisting a baby over the razor wire outside the ‘airport.

The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit cannot confirm whether Clark is one of the other Marines in this video, said 24th MEU spokesperson Captain Kelton J Cochran. Cochran also noted that there had been several incidents during the evacuation of Afghans handing over children to US troops.

Now Clarks’ command is investigating whether it violated the military ban on active duty troops from engaging in partisan political activity.

The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) opened a command investigation into LCpl Hunter Clarks’ participation in the event last weekend to determine if DoD policies were violated, Cochran said. No details relating to this incident can be released while the investigation is ongoing.

Cochran did not specify which policies Clark might have violated, but the Defense Department does not allow active-duty troops to speak at a partisan political rally, including any rally promoting a party. political, candidate or partisan cause.

The Save America rally on September 25 was another opportunity for Trump to expose his political opponents and spread lies that President Joe Biden was not legitimately elected. Trump has failed to prove in more than 60 trials that the 2020 election was marred by widespread voter fraud. Its former Attorney General William Barr and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Director Chris Krebs have also challenged the myth that the presidential election was stolen.

However, Clark was not in uniform when he appeared with Trump. He also did not campaign for a political candidate or suggest that the military follow a political party.

Video of former President Donald Trump’s rally showing Marine Lance Cpl. Hunter Clark as he addresses the crowd, via 11Alive in Atlanta, Georgia.

Although the rally is a political event, Trump ostensibly invited Clark to the stage as part of a public demonstration in support of US troops.

“We were also honored to be joined by one of the Marines who courageously served in Kabul during the withdrawal and helped evacuate the children over the airport and the airport wall,” said Trump to the crowd at the September 25 rally in Perry, Ga., Where Trump said they also reserved 13 empty honorary seats for the 11 Marines, one Marine Corps member, and one special operations soldier of the army killed in the August 26 attack on Abbey Gate airports.

“You saw him, he did a great job, Lance Cpl. Hunter Ian Clark. Lance Corporal, get up here! Trump said at the rally.

Clarks’ appearance at the rally comes at a time when military commanders are closely examining military behavior online and in public. It also coincides with the decision of four mid-level officers who independently decided to risk their own careers by openly criticizing their military and civilian leaders, which Task & Purpose wrote at length on September 24.

Anytime a member of the military speaks in public, speaks on a TV show, or goes viral as a result of their service, it comes with some scrutiny, and depending on what they say or fact, it can cause an occupational risk. This is because it is generally assumed that when a soldier speaks in his capacity as a soldier, he represents the army. In other words: if the only reason you’re on TV or have a microphone pushed in your face is because you start a sentence by saying My name is Sgt. so and so people will assume that you are speaking for the military.

This turned out to be a problem for military personnel who used their service for political or airtime gain. The military has warned lawmakers such as former Reps Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and Doug Collins (R-Ga.) Not to appear in campaign advertisements while wearing their military uniforms. Military personnel are also not allowed to attend political events in uniform. And in 2019, the South Carolina Army National Guard investigated a major who attended a campaign rally for then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, in which she was filmed saying to Biden that she prayed that he would be elected.

But even a hint of partisan involvement by the military can spark an uproar. The supervisor of two young enlisted Army Reserve soldiers was disciplined after the soldiers appeared in uniform during an August 2020 Democratic National Convention video as the American Samoa delegation voted for Biden to be their party’s presidential candidate.

And in another case, the Marine Corps looked into accusations that two Marines opening the door to then-President Trump in August 2020 was akin to politicizing the military because the timing was used in connection with ‘a video of the Republican national campaign. The Corps determined that the Marines did not cross any ethical lines because their official duties included opening doors for the President.

Between politicians constantly scrambling for their time in the sun ahead of an election candidacy, the 24/7 news environment and hyper-partisan social media, the military would be wise to expect to be scrutinized whenever they attend an event with a figure, whether they are in uniform or not.

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly reported that Cpl. Hunter Clark was shown in an August 19 video pulling a baby over the wall at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

