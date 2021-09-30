Ciattarelli tries to negotiate Trump hate fever





Even as our nation’s capital remains stuck in the post Jan.6 dysfunction of a failed insurgency that persists in GOP obstructionism, there are signs that the anti-immigrant racism Donald Trump has used to mobilize his troops s ‘breathless.

Four years ago, the Trump-induced hate fever, which put migrant children in cages and loved to tear families apart, was potent enough to completely infect the brainstems of the 2017 Virginia and New Jersey Republican campaigns for the governor.

With just 24 hours before voters went to the polls, former Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno and Virginias GOP flag bearer Ed Gillespie used their final impetus to bind their Democratic opponents to the MS-13, the violent Salvadoran drug gang. The GOP’s line of attack tied both Phil Murphy’s and Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam’s support for the so-called sanctuary towns as the equivalent of endorsing the accommodation of violent illegal aliens.

The link between undocumented immigrants and a propensity for criminal behavior had been largely debunked and yet Trump rode that workhorse to the Oval Office. In a 2015 report from the National Academy of Sciences, researchers concluded that immigrants are actually much less likely to commit crimes than natives, and the presence of large numbers of immigrants appears to reduce crime rates. . This disparity also applies to young men who are most likely to be undocumented. immigrants: Mexican, Salvadoran and Guatemalan men.

TheCato Institute, a libertarian think tank, reached similar conclusions in a 2017 report. Empirical studies of immigrant crime generally find that immigrants do not increase local crime rates and are less likely to cause crime. crimes than their native-born peers, and that natives are more likely to be incarcerated than immigrants, the Cato researchers concluded.

Yet in 2017, the Trump tractor beam had locked the New Jersey GOP in its anti-immigrant stance.

Scroll forward to the heated September 28 debate between Gov. Phil Murphy and his opponent, former Republican Assembly member Jack Ciattarelli, and the under-reported consensus the two rivals have married over the hundreds of thousands of New Jersey undocumented immigrants.

We are not going to deport 14, 15 or 16 million people who have come to this country and who are undocumented, Ciattarelli said. We need to put them on the path to recognition. We need to. I voted for the Dream Act. I was one of the few Republicans who did this. We are not going to deny young people who came without power the opportunity to pursue their American dream.

And as for the 2019 decision by the Murphy and democratically controlled legislatures to allow New Jersey to obtain a driver’s license for nearly half a million undocumented immigrants, Ciattarelli was on board.

The former member of the assembly described the controversial measure as an excellent safety measure that allows us to know who they are while ensuring that all drivers in the states are licensed and do not drive without being insured.

I celebrate the diversity of New Jersey, proclaimed Ciattarelli. We are the most diverse state in the Union. There is power and beauty in this diversity.

I will take a moment of common ground and echo the celebration of our diversity especially given this issue that has a disproportionate impact on our Latin American communities, Murphy replied.

In this fleeting moment, the earth moved. Our state was gradually moving towards a more harmonious and generous, life-affirming place, but this moment of hope was largely missed as it occurred amid the resounding cacophony of our partisan calliope.

The Governor went on to describe the 2018 New Jersey State Immigrant Trust Directive issued by then Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, which directly challenged the Trump administration’s anti-immigration policy that specifically targeted so-called sanctuary towns that prohibited their local police from helping federal authorities arrest residents based on their immigration status.

New Jersey police officers cannot participate in federal immigration raids, according to the NJ Attorney General’s online explainer. They cannot arrest, interrogate, arrest, search or detain a person solely on the basis of their actual or suspected immigration status. And they cannot ask an individual for immigration status, except in rare cases where it is relevant to a specific criminal investigation.

It continues. The directive sends a clear message to Washington: we will not allow you to drive a wedge between New Jersey law enforcement and our immigrant communities. And we will not allow federal authorities to stop us from ensuring the safety of New Jersey’s nine million people.

During the recent debate, the GOP 2021 standard bearer did not use his rebuttal time to push back, but only to make a direct appeal to the states’ immigrant business owners, suggesting that their ambitions for prosperity were best entrusted. to another self-taught businessman.

In 2017, GOP strategists made a different calculation that in off-year elections, when turnout was likely to be lower, it was essential to activate the angrier and fearful of your base. So the double-digit Guadagno campaign believed it had no other game but to do more than run ads linking Phil Murphy to Jose Carranza, an undocumented immigrant whose brutal murder in 2007 of three New Jersey students in Newark outraged the entire state. .

It didn’t matter to the GOP at the time in urban places like Newark, Paterson and Camden, where a high percentage of New Jersey’s 500,000 undocumented residents live, overall crime was actually on the decline. It is precisely this influx of immigrants that has helped stabilize neighborhoods as well as stem a constant demographic decline that has seen our congressional delegation drop from 15 to 12 over the past 30 years.

So what’s different in 2021?

Could it be that our collective soul has changed a bit after a mass death event that killed nearly 700,000 Americans, including many people of color and undoubtedly many undocumented immigrants who in life were workers? essentials who lost their lives serving us?

Maybe you can only fuel your existence with hate for so long. His love that goes the distance.

