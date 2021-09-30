Politics
10 US senators urge Biden to hold Erdogan accountable for democratic crackdown
U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen, Democrat and member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Republican James Lankford led a bipartisan effort on Thursday urging President Joe Biden to hold Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accountable for his recent efforts to deprive the Turkey’s Kurdish population of its rights, undermined political pluralism in the country and tighten its grip on power through undemocratic means.
We write with deep concern over the decision of the Turkish Constitutional Court in June 2021 to accept an indictment against the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), with the aim of dissolving the country’s third political party, the letter says. to the American president.
We urge you to strongly condemn President Erdogans who is stepping up his efforts to dissolve the country’s largest pro-Kurdish political party and to work with our European partners to prevent a further democratic setback in Turkey, they continue.
They go on to note that in recent years, President Erdogan has waged a systematic campaign to restrict the rights of the HDP and detail the actions of the Turkish president.
They close the letter by stating: We urge you to uphold our national values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law in our relations with Turkey and, together with our EU partners, to ensure that President Erdogan understands that any attempt to dissolve the HDP or to detain or prohibit the exercise of office of its members will have serious negative consequences for Turkey.
The letter is signed by U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), A member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and James Lankford (R-Okla.) Led Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Thom Tillis (RN .C.), Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Jeanne Shaheen (DN.H.), Angus King (I-Maine), Cory Booker (DN.J.), Ed Markey (D-Mass .) and Sherrod Marron (D-Ohio)
Here is the full text:
We write with deep concern regarding the decision of the Turkish Constitutional Court in June 2021 to accept an indictment against the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), with the aim of dissolving the country’s third political party. The HDP trial on politically motivated charges marks the culmination of President Erdogan’s efforts to strip Turkey’s Kurdish people of their rights, undermine political pluralism in the country, and tighten their grip on power through undemocratic means. We welcome the State Department statement of March 2021 highlighting the threats that the dissolution of the HDP would pose to democracy and emancipation in Turkey. We urge you to strongly condemn President Erdogans’ intensified efforts to dissolve the country’s largest pro-Kurdish political party and to work with our European partners to prevent a further democratic setback in Turkey.
In recent years, President Erdogan has waged a systematic campaign to restrict the rights of the HDP. Since 2015, the Turkish government has detained more than 5,000 lawmakers, leaders and members of the HDP party, virtually all on baseless charges and attracting international condemnation. In the high-profile case of Selahattin Demirta, the former HDP leader imprisoned since November 2016, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled in 2018 and 2020 that Turkey had violated its rights under of the European Convention on Human Rights and ordered his immediate release. Despite the legally binding nature of these decisions, Demirta remains in prison, which prompted the Council of Europe on September 17, 2021 to call on Turkey to release him immediately.
In another brazen effort to consolidate his power through undemocratic means, President Erdogan removed from office, and in many cases detained, dozens of democratically elected HDP mayors. According to the US State Department’s 2020 National Human Rights Reports, in August 2019, the Turkish government replaced most of the HDP mayors elected in the March 2019 local elections with centrally appointed administrators. Such measures reverse the will of millions of voters and undermine Turkey’s multi-party system.
Having failed to defeat Turkey’s largest pro-Kurdish party at the polls, President Erdogan is now trying to dissolve the HDP and ban hundreds of its members from performing their duties through the judiciary. This represents a clear effort to bring the political opposition to its knees ahead of Turkey’s next general election slated for 2023 and, if successful, would undo the fairness and credibility of those elections and cause lasting damage to the country’s political pluralism. We urge you to uphold our national values of democracy, human rights and the rule of law in our relations with Turkey and, together with our European partners, to ensure that President Erdogan understands that any attempt to dissolve the HDP or to detain or ban its members will have serious negative consequences for Turkey.
We thank you for your leadership and look forward to working with you on this pressing issue.
2/ https://www.ekathimerini.com/news/1168918/10-us-senators-urge-biden-to-hold-erdogan-accountable-for-democratic-crackdown/
