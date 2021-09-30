Donald Trump tells Rantz he is “very proud” of role in accelerating COVID vaccine





During an appearance on KTTH’s Jason Rantz show, former President Donald Trump reflected on his tenure in the office and, from that perspective, touched on a number of current issues, ranging from the COVID response from the United States to the Lost City of Seattle during the summer of 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

Testimony of Army General Mark Milley to Congress

The interview began with Army General Mark Milleys testifying to Congress in which he revealed that, unbeknownst to then-President Trump, he had communicated with Chinese government officials and allayed their concerns. as to the likelihood of a nuclear strike. The calls were said to have taken place during Trump’s final days and, at the time, Chinese intelligence services were reportedly concerned about the US military unrest.

Trump rephrased the issue as underscored by China’s disapproval of its tariffs on imported manufacturing materials such as steel and aluminum. He said Milley’s low-key communication undermined the US position in this regard.

I think this is very inappropriate because China was going through a very difficult time with me because of the tariffs I was putting on them which was bringing in billions and billions of dollars, Trump said. “No one should come between me and the negotiations.

If they were worried, they were more economically worried because of what I was doing to them. So China was very concerned about what I was doing economically, and no one has to come in and say, oh don’t worry about things. Things will be fine. Not good. No appropriate.

Betrayal was a word mentioned as a summary of Trump’s perspective on Milley’s actions.

Well I would definitely say it borders on [treason] because I didn’t know it, ”Trump continued. “I’m the one who’s supposed to know this. He was afraid to come and talk to me. She was a weak sister. I found out that he was a very weak man and you see it with Afghanistan, the way they withdrew. He looks strong, but his insides are very weak.

Withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan

Donald Trump spoke of the recent American withdrawal from its military presence in Afghanistan. He criticized the sequence of President Bidens’ withdrawal and the withdrawal of troops before all American civilians were evacuated from the country.

Instead, he eliminated the military first, ”Trump said. “Anyway, who would eliminate the military first?” No deal says you take the army. No one has ever seen anything so stupid as this. The Americans are stuck, and they’re going to be stuck for a long time. Their lives are in danger.

Trump asked about how his own approach to Afghanistan would be different if he was in power.

What I would do would be very, very different, ”he said. “But I can’t tell you what I would do.

I would have solved this problem very quickly. You know, I had a very good relationship with the Taliban. It was a difficult relationship, but they knew, I said, that you do anything to our soldiers, to our American people, you shoot them, you kill them, and you will pay a price, like no country. never paid before.

He announced his own achievements in foreign policy.

No American soldier has been shot or killed, ”he said. “Not even shot at it. Even Biden said and his side wasn’t happy he said it, I will say no soldiers have been killed in the past 18 months.

Trump opened the conversation to a wider range of questions and clarified his take on partisan politics.

These people are sick, these people. This is why there is such a division in the country, a huge division in the country.

This division is a division that entered the field of public health. Trump hinted that the Biden administration’s messages regarding vaccines were contradictory and inconsistent, leading to mistrust and suspicion of the vaccine.

COVID Response from the United States

That’s why they don’t take the vaccine, ”Trump said. “When I was president, they were all, everyone was lining up for the vaccine. We were doing over a million people a day. And it was early. We would have had that number several times.

“But when they started doing and saying things about the vaccine and hanging Johnson and Johnson, they caused it. How stupid was that? People fear and don’t trust Biden.

He doubled down on the counterfactual that more Americans would be vaccinated under a Trump presidency.

The lines were long and loud and everyone wanted, there was no discussion of the warrants or anything, ”Trump continued. “Everyone wanted him. When he arrived, they started talking about warrants.

I think I get the credit for the vaccine. I am very proud of it. I did it in less than nine months. It was supposed to take five years, and it wasn’t actually supposed to work. They didn’t know if they could go up and not just that. Not only did I do it, but I bought it for billions of dollars before we even got it. Otherwise, you wouldn’t have your shots yet.

Everyone knows the vaccine was my market. Operation Warp Speed ​​was a huge success. We did a great job. They are not doing a good job at the moment.

Despite his claims of mismanagement of the COVID vaccine rollout, he recommends people get it.

I recommend taking it, ”he suggested. “I took it. It’s good. It works. I think you would have millions more deaths right now around the world. I think you would have another Spanish flu like in 1917.

On public health and executive office messages to that effect, Trump criticized Dr.Anthony Fauci in the context of their former working relationship.

Well, I listened to his advice and as you know I have often done the opposite, ”Trump said with a laugh.

He didn’t want to shut himself off from China, and I did so immediately. He didn’t want to close himself off to Europe, and I did so right away. He said, the masks are not good. I felt, you know, they had some kind of purpose. But he actually said, you know, the masks don’t, they’re no use. He was very good at it. If you go back to the beginning, and felt they might be of help. You know, I said, hey, they wear them in the operating rooms, don’t they? Doctors. But he said no. Now he’s a radical masker. Now, if you wear five masks, he’s happy.

” He changed. He’s a great promoter, and he’s been around for a long time, and I’ve always loved him. I got along very well with him. But often he did the exact opposite of what he said, luckily.

He was saying such incoherent, enormous things.

Even now I see the things they are saying. And you know, if you’ve got COVID and you’re recovering well, they don’t want you to be able to go anywhere when in reality it’s a potent version of the vaccine. You know, you’re good, and they don’t accept it, and they should accept it.

Autonomous area of ​​the hill of the capital

The conversation turned to the state of Seattle and how the former free-standing area of ​​Capital Hill is indicative of issues with democratically-bound states and cities.

Well, I wanted to go right there, but as you know, unless you take a very, very strong and take a very strong legal position on various things, you can’t do it, ”Trump recalled. .

What we were doing was I was going the day after what they heard, we were going in, we were getting ready to go, and we were getting ready to go in. We were going to walk in as soon as they heard it broke. “

“In many ways I wish I had done it sooner. But you know, we’re supposed to rely on the people who run the state and the different cities.

And in these cases, Democrats run bad cities, and they run largely bad states. You take a look at struggling states, and we had to lean on the Democrats. In theory they’re supposed to ask you in, and I spoke with your governor and said, well, we’d love to come in, we would love to come in. It wasn’t a nod, but eventually I was going, you know, not too late. But in the meantime, they’ve taken over a good part of your city. And it was a shame for what was a big, big city.

I don’t know what’s going on in Seattle, you hear stuff today. Democrats do a terrible job running cities.

You look at Chicago. You look at what happened with the crimes and the murders. You know, I told you that we didn’t lose a single soldier in 18 months in Afghanistan when I was there. Still, you lose 25 people on some Chicago weekends and more than that. It’s like a war zone.

A potential presidential election of 2024

Donald Trump spoke about the likelihood of him running again in 2024. Although he did not respond directly, he did refer to the campaign strategy for a future presidential candidacy.

We went from 63 to 75 million votes. I was told if we had 63 [million] again, we would win.

