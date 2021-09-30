Solidify! Mahfud MD denies accusations that Jokowi’s government is anti-Islam





Terkini.id, Jakarta – The Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam), Mahfud MD, denied accusations that the government of Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was anti-Islam. “There is no anti-Islamic policy, where is it? Mahfud said in an online discussion on Wednesday evening September 29, 2021, as reported by Sindo News. “Indonesia is not an Islamic country but an Islamic country. It is different between Islam and Islam,” he continued. Also read: Reprimand Mahfud, Former Democratic Executive: Shouldn’t Have Opinion On …

Therefore, Mahfud reiterates that the Jokowi government has no anti-Islam viewpoint. He explained that this was demonstrated by the many executives of Islamic community organizations (ormar) who now hold positions in the executive and legislative branches. Also Read: Sentil Hits Mahfud MD, Yusril Ihza Mahendra’s Statement Is Really …

According to Mahfud, seen from the office holders in the executive and legislative branches, almost all of them are Muslims. “If you want to call it NU, Muhammadiyah, HMI organizations, they are very dominant in the executive and legislative branches,” he said. Mahfud then also mentioned several strategic positions now led by Muslims. Also Read: Sentil Hits Mahfud MD, Yusril Ihza Mahendra’s Statement Is Really …

Among others, the post of Chief of the Supreme Court (MA) is occupied by Mr. Syarifuddin who is an HMI activist. Later, the jabayan of the head of the Constitutional Court (MK) was detained by Anwar Usman who is also a Muslim. “Now they are all Muslims, and there is no anti-Islamic policy because of all the policies. The policies demanded by Muslims, Muslims, are all fulfilled, “he said. Mahfud also mentioned other examples to strengthen the evidence that the Jokowi government is not anti-Islam. From Law No.18 of 2019 regarding Islamic boarding schools until the signing of Presidential Decree No.82 of 2021 regarding funding for the implementation of Islamic boarding schools. “Now the government is issuing a presidential decree on an endowment fund for Islamic boarding schools, where the state provides several trillions of funds, ie for the development of Islamic boarding schools,” Mahfud said. “You can’t touch it for the pesantren. Try that, how can you say anti-Islam,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://makassar.terkini.id/tegas-mahfud-md-bantah-tudingan-pemerintahan-jokowi-anti-islam/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos