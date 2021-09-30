What’s next for the quad?





For the first time, the leaders of the four countries that make up the Quad, the United States, Australia, India and Japan have met in person. Their September meeting at the White House solidified the groups commitment to collaborate on a range of issues, including COVID-19 vaccines, climate change and security in the Indo-Pacific. Now comes the difficult task of following through. What is the most important point to remember from the top of the Quad? More of our experts The most important conclusion is that the four leaders are committed to coordinating their strategic goals for the long-term benefit of their nations. Obviously, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga see their country’s future as closely linked and believe they are stronger together. What challenges could the Quad face to meet its commitments? Safer: Asia Indo-Pacific Security alliances United States Australia The committed leaders donate 1.2 billion doses of COVID-19 globally, form an eco-friendly shipping network, establish a semiconductor supply chain initiative, and create a working group on space, among other measures. This is an ambitious agenda and its implementation will require deliberate and consistent attention. The coordination of policies between four countries and the achievement of leaders’ objectives require innovative mechanisms. It will be necessary to build on the existing collaboration mechanisms. Quad country leaders meet at the White House in September 2021.

Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters For example, Quads’ vaccination goals will likely be implemented through the global initiative known as COVAX, as well as bilateral channels. Supply chain resilience will require private sector coordination, as well as transnational coordination. More of our experts The world this week A weekly digest of the latest CFR news on the week’s biggest foreign policy stories, with briefs, opinions and explanations. Every Friday. Quad leaders recognize the institutional changes they must initiate now to achieve the long-term ability to work together. One innovation announced at the summit was the Quad Fellowship led by the Schmidt Futures philanthropic initiative which will bring together talent from all four countries to work on cutting-edge technologies. Have there been any new signals regarding the defense side of the partnership? Quad leaders underlined the broader, rather than defensive, economic and technological dimensions of the strategy. This reflects the strengths of the Quad countries as well as concerns about growing economic competition with China. China’s willingness to use its economic leverage for strategic gain has persuaded Quad leaders that they must build more resilient and innovative economies that are not vulnerable to pressure from Beijing. Safer: Asia Indo-Pacific Security alliances United States Australia Countries have pursued defensive partnerships outside of Quad, including under the new AUKUS agreement. And after? This year’s summit demonstrated the ambitions of the leaders. Regular leadership summits will be needed to maintain momentum and focus. Achieving the Quads agenda will take effort, and institutionalizing these forums will take time. In addition, the future leaders of the United States, Australia, India and Japan, all four of which are democracies with regular elections, will have to perceive the Quad as valuable. To build momentum, the Quad will need to deliver results while the current four leaders are in the driver’s seat. . The first new face to appear at the next Quad summit will be another Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, who takes the reins next week.

