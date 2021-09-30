Pence says he has spoken with Trump “probably a dozen times” since leaving office





Former Vice President Mike Pence has shed light on his frequent communications with former President Donald Trump since leaving office in January.

“We’ve spoken probably a dozen times since the inauguration,” Pence said on Thursday’s episode of the Ruthless podcast while promoting his conservative group Advancing American Freedom.

Pence called the events of January 6 a “difficult” and “dark” day, but told the conservative show “We’ve passed it. We’ve done the job,” emphasizing his goal “completely shot. to the future”.

“And I believe the future is bright because I think what we need to do is tell the story of what we’ve been doing for the past four years, Smug, and not be good enough at it. topic, “Pence joked to Ruthless Comfortably Smug co-host. “We also need to articulate a positive conservative agenda that will draw the American people to us, that shows how we would govern differently and based on how we have governed differently during our administration and in the face of the challenges ahead.”

Tensions appeared high between Trump and Pence as the vice president certified President Biden’s electoral victory, prompting the 45th president to publicly scold his former running mate as he continued to challenge the results of the 2020 result .

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on Monday, January 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The former vice president, however, praised Trump while reflecting on the good memories he had with the president, recalling a runway drama he experienced when he landed at the airport in LaGuardia in the 2016 election.

“By the time everyone was secure everyone was gone, I got in the car and started heading downtown and got a phone call immediately as soon as I got in. The car. And I answered the phone and he said, Hey Mike! It’s Donald. Are you okay? Everybody okay? And I said, Yeah. No, we’re okay. just a little bumpy ride at the end, but it’s okay. And he said – he said, Oh, that’s great. Because it would be really complicated to have a new running mate, “Pence said, eliciting laughter. from the Ruthless co-hosts. ”And I said, well, thanks for your concern. I really appreciate this. It was a moment in his sense of humor that I got used to over the years. “

Regarding his political future, Pence admitted he was not a “long-term planner” and suggested there had to be a “call” for him to show up rather than “looking for him”. “.

But when asked if he would consider returning as Trump’s running mate in a potential candidacy in 2024, Pence replied, “wherever my wife and I feel called we will go.”

“I can honestly tell you that at 62 years old, the last 20 years of our lives have been a privilege. And so whatever the future is, we’ll just take it in prayer, we’ll examine our hearts, but I love it. this country It is the greatest nation on Earth and I believe it is incumbent upon us, as Conservatives and Republicans, to defend and advance the freedom that has made it the greatest nation the world has ever known. ” , added Pence.

