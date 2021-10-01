



In a close fight, former New Taipei City Mayor Eric Chu () was elected president of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) for the second time last Saturday. Many people wonder what the outcome of this internal KMT power struggle means for Taiwanese politics if Chu fails to fully understand the situation, he might inadvertently help the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secure a third term. . The day after the elections, Chu received a congratulatory telegram from Chinese President Xi Jinping (). Chu responded, thanking Xi as the two returned to acknowledging the so-called 1992 consensus and opposition to Taiwan independence. This shows that when Chu called out his rival for the seat of president, school president Sun Yat-sen Chang Ya-chung (), a candidate for red unification who would turn the KMT into a little cheerleader Red for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), he was nothing more than an internal conflict during a particularly acrimonious leadership campaign, perhaps Chu was also trying to get the attention of Beijing. However, Chus’ base of support is weaker than even incumbent KMT chairman Johnny Chiangs () was when he took the reins last year. Moreover, in less than 24 hours, Chu was overpowered by Beijing, showing that his political abilities have not changed since his loss in the 2016 presidential election. It was sheer irony when he said right. after his victory: it’s time for the DPP to start worrying. Xis’ congratulatory message conveyed two important points. First, he affirmed the political basis for the cooperation between the KMT and the CCP, which was endorsed by Xi at a Chu-Xi meeting in China in 2015. Second, Xi said the two sides should work together to advance the goal of national unification and rejuvenation. Xi was signaling to Chu that he expects the KMT, under Chus’ leadership, to push for rapid unification. If this is not an explicit order, Xi was expressing an expectation. Chu’s response to Xi was of crucial importance. First, he took an ax against Chiang’s reformist policies. He attributed the cause of the precipitous cross-strait situation to the deinization of the DPP and anti-China policies, and said it was the DPP that changed the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. Chu approves and thus provides political legitimacy for the CCP’s intimidation against Taiwan. Second, Chu echoed Xis’ phrase on all Chinese sons and daughters by saying that the people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are the descendants of the Fire Emperor and the Yellow Emperor. Then he recited the familiar incantations of the so-called 1992 consensus and opposition to Taiwan independence. This choice of words clearly shows that the KMT and the CCP form a united front, working hand in hand to attack their common enemy, the DPP. Chu ended his telegram with an abject surrender, replacing the ROC calendar date format in his signature with a Gregorian calendar date approved by the People’s Republic of China. It was a gesture of unfettered devotion to his master in Beijing. Chus’s overt reflection of the Xis language is particularly revealing. Although the DPP immediately sent flowers and a congratulatory message to Chu after his election, Chu waited for Xis’ written instructions before unloading on the DPP. It’s an incriminating timeline. Chang, who lost to Chu, is at least honest about his intentions. Chu, on the other hand, comes across as dishonest and cunning: these are unattractive character traits. The DPP is unlikely to lose much sleep over the KMT’s Chus presidency; he might, in fact, be quite happy. Tzou Jiing-wen is the editor-in-chief of the Liberty Times (the sister newspaper of the Taipei Times). Translated by Edward Jones

