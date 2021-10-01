Boris Johnson gives peerage and ministerial post to major Conservative donor





Boris Johnson was accused of severity cronyism after it emerged that a major Conservative donor would become government peer and minister. The financier Malcolm Offord, who offered 147,500 to the Conservative Party, has been appointed deputy minister in the Scotland Office. Since he is not an elected official, he will receive a peerage for life so that he can assume this role. Mr Offords’ appointment comes just months after his failed attempt to become MSP in the Holyrood election in May. Fiona Hyslop, an MSP from Linlithgow, noted the irony. You’re more likely to become a Tory Scotland Office minister if you’re rejected by voters in a Scottish election than elected by them, she tweeted. Meanwhile, MP Stewart Hosie, one of his SNP colleagues, said the Conservatives’ decision to assign roles and peers to party donors showed contempt for democracy. He suggested endemic Tory crony was engulfing Westminster, adding that Scotland would be better off outside the union. The Scottish Greens also attacked the Prime Minister, with his MSP Gillian Mackay calling the move a disgrace. However, Alister Jack, the Secretary of State for Scotland, defended the move, saying Mr Offord would help the country’s economic recovery with his rich and valuable business experience. I look forward to working with Malcolm in the months and years to come as we invest in Scotland to grow our economy and create jobs, he added. This is not the first time Mr Johnson has faced backlash for raising an unelected figure in government. He was criticized early in his term for giving Nicky Morgan a peerage so she could serve as Culture Secretary, even though she did not run in the 2019 general election. Zac Goldsmith also entered the House of Lords to serve as minister, while David Frost, the former chief Brexit negotiator, joined cabinet in March 2021, six months after receiving a peerage. The Prime Minister’s decision to appoint Tory donor Peter Cruddas also sparked a scandal, especially after it was revealed that he had donated 500,000 to the party three days after becoming a peer in February 2021. Additional reports by the PA

