Arizona’s recount did not find more Trump votes. But the Republicans got what they wanted | David Litt





Humiliation. Embarrassment. Trump a bigger loser than first thought.

Arizona Republicans’ mock election audit last week ended with a whimper rather than a bang. Launched in April to help Donald Trump legitimize his bogus allegations of voter fraud, reviewing the Phoenix-area ballots was even, by his own standards, an incompetent mess. For months, would-be detectives pursued bizarre conspiracy theories, squandered taxpayer dollars, and compromised voters’ private information. When the results were finally announced last week, they revealed that Joe Biden not only won Arizona, but actually won by an even greater margin than previously announced.

Not exactly what the great believers hoped for.

But the majority of Americans, those who reject the big lie, should not be celebrating yet. While the mock audit failed to substantiate Trump’s bogus fraud claims, the Arizona Republicans’ goal has never really been to overthrow the last election, but to lay the groundwork for overthrowing them. next. And it may still be.

To understand why the Arizona audit remains so dangerous for American democracy despite its poor results, it’s important to recognize that after leaving office, Trump and his big-liar colleagues were much less interested in looking for evidence. non-existent fraud to sow doubt. on our general system of elections. By this standard, the audit was far from a failure. Almost a year after their state’s first vote count, Arizona Republicans were able to use the pretext of protecting the integrity of the election to avoid fully conceding defeat. In so doing, they undermined a central element of the peaceful transfer of power, the idea that losers in elections recognize the legitimacy of winners.

At the same time, the bogus election audit of the Arizona Republican parties could undermine the credibility of the real ones. Audits are an important tool for election officials, they help us understand the electorate and identify administrative issues, such as long queues, which can reduce access to the ballot. Most states do audits, and this is one of the reasons why, contrary to far-fetched claims by Trump and his allies, voter fraud is extremely rare and difficult to avoid.

Impartially conducted recounts play an equally important role in extremely close elections, and historically the votes initially not counted are cast disproportionately by younger or more sporadic voters, who tend to support Democrats. If a close race results in a recount in 2022, or if a Trump-affiliated election official commits fraud on behalf of Republicans, the Republican Party will likely draw attention to Democrats’ condemnation of the Arizona audit for attempt to delegitimize any real effort to protect the integrity of elections.

Finally, the Arizona audit found that another standard of American democracy is supported only by the good faith of both parties. A year ago, despite President Trump’s barrage of false fraud allegations, it would have been hard to imagine that either of our two political parties could spend millions of taxpayer dollars attacking its own election and not suffer no consequence. Yet that is where we are today.

Morally speaking, it’s reprehensible that Republicans have doubled down on the big lie. In practice, however, why would they stop now?

So it’s no surprise that Republican elected officials are pushing the boundaries even further. Some Arizona Republicans are demanding even more taxpayer-funded audits, and out-of-state Republican politicians themselves are demanding equally spurious audits themselves. In Colorado, a county election clerk is believed to have gone one step further by helping accomplices break into her own office to steal voter data for a ballot review by a vigilante. Across the country, volunteer election workers face unprecedented harassment and even death threats just for doing their job.

Morally speaking, it is reprehensible that Trump and his Republican allies have doubled down on the big lie. In practice, however, why would they stop now? If their strategy works, maybe they could hold onto power without having to worry about voters or the election. And if their strategy fails, it seems there is no cost to them so far.

There would, however, be a huge cost to America. There is now a new standard in American politics: If Republicans lose a close election, they will not recognize the winner until they are, according to the arbitrary measures they propose, satisfied with the integrity of the result. We are moving towards a system of government in which elections are never settled and politicians are allowed to continue fighting for power long after the final results are released. In such a system of government, politicians like Donald Trump would be free to seek power by means. apart from the elections and after January 6, it is not difficult to imagine the form that these means could take.

But it is not too late to turn Arizona’s fictitious audit into the spectacular failure that Donald Trump and his big liars deserve. Democrats should not hesitate to link supporters of the mock audits directly to the January 6 violence and clarify how much their reckless crusade has cost taxpayers. Right now, Republican politicians are undermining confidence in our election because they think it will help them maintain power; if the incentives change, their behavior will change too.

The Biden administration can also do its part to ensure that undermining the election has consequences. The Justice Department should never be used as a political weapon, but if politicians commit federal crimes in an attempt to overturn a fair and free election, they should be fully prosecuted. To do less would be to suggest that elected officials are above the law. Lawmakers can discourage mock audits by criminalizing knowingly disseminating false election information, while local election officials can do more to publish their audit and recount rules in advance, making a clear distinction between real metrics. electoral protection and the type of dangerous politics. stunts adopted by Trump and his Republican allies.

Ultimately, however, the most important thing we can do in the face of an unprecedented threat to democracy is to resist the temptation to ignore it. Republican politicians failed to overturn an election this time around, but they certainly don’t seem embarrassed. On the contrary, opponents of democracies are acting more brazenly than ever and seem more confident that next time they will succeed. It is up to us to take them seriously and in doing so prove to them that they are wrong.

David Litt is an American political writer and bestselling author of The New York Times Thanks Obama and Democracy In One Book Or Less. He publishes How Democracy Lives, a democracy reform newsletter

